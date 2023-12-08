Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods flaunts her new $5,200 Dior Lady Art handbag on Instagram

Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods took to Instagram to flaunt her expensive Dior Lady Art handbag. The girlfriend of the Minnesota Timberwolves star flaunted her Dior handbag and captioned it, “ART BASEL.”

Woods has an unbeatable sense of aesthetics and design and loves buying designer bags. She keeps posting her selections and choices on her social media. According to the Dior website, the Dior Lady Art handbag is worth $5,200.

The Dior Lady Art handbag is a perfect meeting between the brand values and the world's culture. The inspiring carte blanche flaunts artistry and craftsmanship. The bag gives a vibe of joy and freedom. The handbag has beautiful architectural lines with vibrant cannage patterns, capturing the essence of Dior style, and its audacious elegance.

Jordyn and KAT have been dating for almost four years now, as they started dating in 2020. The Timberwolves star player and his girlfriend have, however, kept their relationship low profile.

However, they certainly do not shy away from showering each other with love and affection on social media. Shortly after they started dating Woods made the relationship public. She put a picture of her and KAT on her IG post and captioned it, “I found you, then I found me.”

Jordyn Woods earlier flaunted a Prada bag

This is not the first time Jordyn Woods has flaunted an expensive bag on her IG post. In October 2023, she took to IG to flaunt her stunning Prada Triangle leather shoulder bag. Jordyn Woods and Jordan Johnson, the LA-based creative producer showed off their $2,600 Prada bag during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

According to the Prada website, the bag's distinctive shape is described as a creative reinterpretation of Prada's enduring stylistic foundations, showcasing an elegant fusion of geometric elements and a minimalist aesthetic.

It is not clear whether the bag was gifted to her by Karl-Anthony Towns or she bought it herself. Jordyn herself is worth $6 million and would not give a second thought before buying such an expensive one. She is an entrepreneur, a model and a designer. She is the visionary behind the activewear line SECNDNTURE and the fitness company FRSTPLACE.

KAT and Woods started dating in 2020 after being friends for over a year. They have previously said that being close friends for over a year has helped them in their relationship.