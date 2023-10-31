5 NBA WAGs that stood out with their 2023 Halloween outfits ft. Savannah James' 'Miss Argentina' look

Every year, NBA WAGs show their creativity with their Halloween outfits, and this year's been no different. While LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, wore a "Miss Argentina" costume, others like D’Angelo Russell's wife, Laura Ivaniukas, and Kyle Kuzma’s girlfriend, Winnie Harlow, also showed off their Halloween-themed fits.

The scary and inspired dresses these wives and girlfriends of NBA players donned were nostalgic, but some were also fit for a horror-themed night. As per the tradition, people wear their choice of costume on Halloween. While some dress up as a couple, others as a family, many style themselves after the scariest icons of pop culture.

From Savannah James and Winnie Harlow to Laura Ivaniukas, here is the list of five NBA WAGs who rocked with their Halloween costumes.

5 NBA WAGs with the best 2023 Halloween outfits fit

#1 Savannah James

LeBron and Savannah James might have won the costume contest on Halloween. Savannah took her creativity to another level when she dressed as characters from "Beetlejuice." Emulating the actors, LeBron was dressed as Beetlejuice himself.

However, Savannah stole the show with a costume copying Miss Argentina, the receptionist character in the movie. The sash on her dress was customized with "Mrs. Akron Ohio 2023." Savannah sure did make the overall appearance spooky.

Beetlejuice is a fantasy horror comedy film. The plot revolves around two deceased couple who ghost their home. However, when their house is sold, they contact an obnoxious bio-exorcist to scare the tenants away. It was released in 1988.

#2 Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow, the girlfriend of Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma, used her Halloween costume to send a message to help others. She dressed as Cruella De Vil, an insane character from Dodie Smith's novel "The Hundred and One Dalmatians," who likes to take fur from Dalmatian dogs to make a coat for herself.

Posting the picture, Harlow said that as a child, she was teased for having vitiligo, which made her feel humiliated. She revealed that she didn’t like the movie because of what bullies told her. However, with age, Harlow accepted herself and didn’t want any child to suffer as she did.

"I pray no child misses out because of the words of others!, Winnie Harlow wrote. "You’re perfect just the way you are. This and so many others are dream roles to me to act and it was a pleasure grasping the iconic @glennclose as CRUELLA DEVILLE. I want a Dalmatian now.

"THIS Halloween is really dedicated to little Winnie. Taking her lemons and turning them into lemonade. The things that used to give her trauma. And the small things that helped push further. Confidence."

Harlow has taken her fight to the world and supports people with the skin condition. She has become a spokesperson for vitiligo.

#3 Laura Ivaniukas

D'Angelo Russell and his girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas gave a twist to their costumes. Their celebration of Halloween was a bit unique. Russell was dressed as a priest, and his girlfriend a nun. Ivaniukas was dressed as a nun with a thigh-high skirt with a cross sign on her forehead.

Russell and Laura flaunt their Halloween wear

Russell took care of the minute details of a priest in his costume. He also wore a big wig, per the pictures Ivaniukas posted.

#4 Mandana Bolourchi

Mandana Bolourchi is the wife of NBA star Patrick Beveraly. She has made a name for herself in the fashion industry, and it was reflected by what she wore for Halloween.

Bolourchi wore a cowgirl outfit for her Halloween, and she looked stunning. She posted a video of her on Instagram, where the first part showed her with horns and the second a cowgirl with a hat. She later accessorized her dress with a $3000 Chanel bag.

#5 Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods, the girlfriend of Minnesota Timberwolves star Kar-Anthony Towns, went all out in her celebration of Halloween. She was fully embracing the eerie season and attended Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles, held by Universal Studios. She posted Instagram pictures from the carnival with her sister.

Starting as Universal Studios Fright Nights, Halloween Horror Nights is a Halloween-themed event held at Universal Studios theme parks in Orlando, Hollywood, Japan and Singapore. These are themed with scary shows and haunted houses that run on selected nights from October to November.