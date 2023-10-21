Pat Beverley's partner Mandana Bolourchi flashes $19,088 Rolex, $1,537 Versace bag at Sixers game

Pat Beverley is preparing for a new chapter in his career after signing with the Philadelphia 76ers in the summer. The versatile guard has shifted his focus on the season opener vs the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, October 26. His partner, Mandana Bolourchi, seems to be enjoying life in Philadelphia.

Bolourchi took to Instagram to post a story during a Sixers preseason game. In the post, she flashed her Rolex watch and Versace bag.

The official websites show that the watch is worth $19,088 (Xelor website), while the bag is worth $1,537 (24S.com).

Beverley's salary and career earnings testify that NBA players and their wives lead comfortable lives.

Meanwhile, Beverley has shifted his attention to the start of the season, as he wants to help the Sixers have a deep playoff run and challenge for the title.

Pat Beverley's partner, Mandana Bolourchi, flashes her accessories

Pat Beverley aims at nothing but bringing a winning mentality to the Sixers

Beverley is known for his energy on the floor and his defensive presence. He is considered one of the top defenders in the league and doesn't hesitate to use trash talk against opponents.

Beverley wants to bring his veteran experience, paramount for the Sixers' locker room, and winning mentality to Philadelphia.

Beverley recently said that his work ethic remains the same and that young players should follow his tracks. He believes his veteran experience will help young players elevate their game.

Beverley made it clear that he aims to win games and the championship.

"I take it very seriously. I take my craft very seriously. I’m not here to go through the motions. I’m out here to win games. That’s it," said Pat Beverley via the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Beverley was highly praised by teammate Tobias Harris, who explained why he considers him one of his favorite teammates. Beverley and Harris spent a season together in the Clippers (2018-19).

"In L.A., he was one of the favorite teammates because he supported every guy on the team. He wants to see every single player be as successful as they can be. And he’s not just one of those guys who talks it. He means it," said Harris via the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Beverley appeared in 67 games last season, splitting the season between the LA Lakers and Chicago Bulls.

He has 6.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg and 2.6 apg with the Lakers in 45 games and averages 5.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg and 3.5 apg in 22 games with Chicago.