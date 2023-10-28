D'Angelo Russell and Laura Ivaniukas dress up as the 'Priest and Nun' for Halloween in 2023

D'Angelo Russell and his girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas celebrated Halloween in a unique way. The couple took to Instagram and posted a few images to reveal their costumes, as Russell and his girlfriend dressed up as the 'Priest and Nun'.

It is a tradition for people to wear costumes during Halloween and D'Angelo Russell and Laura Ivaniukas celebrated Halloween with an impressive transformation.

Russell and his girlfriend Laura during Halloween

Russell and Laura began dating in 2020 and share a son, Riley Jonas Russell, who was born in 2022. They usually share moments of their relationship with their social media followers.

D'Angelo Russell is currently playing for the LA Lakers, while his girlfriend is a fitness model, and works as a health & nutrition coach and an agent in real estate.

Lakers coach expects a breakout year from D'Angelo Russell

LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham has high expectations for starting point guard D'Angelo Russell. Last week, Ham spoke with the media and explained why he is optimistic about the versatile guard having a breakout year.

"I’ve been saying it since the summertime, I feel like he’s gonna have a big, big year," Ham said to reporters. "Just seeing the way he was attacking his body, seeing the type of work he was putting in the gym. And again, losing together brings you closer and he had a tough series against Denver but it doesn’t represent who he is as a basketball player," [via Lakers Nation].

"He has that chip on his shoulder where he wants to help us win and he wants to be there in the mix of it playing good basketball and that’s what the preseason has shown thus far," he added. "He’s really hitting on all cylinders and again, he doesn’t have to go out there and try to carry any unnecessary weight."

In the summer, the Lakers put an end to speculation regarding D'Angelo Russell's future, signing him to a two-year, $36 million extension that will keep him in Los Angeles through the summer of 2025.

For his part, Russell had 11 points in the season opener vs the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday and 14 points on Thursday vs the Phoenix Suns.

"Great TV. But just another team. Obviously they beat us last so we [want to] go down there and take care of business and beat them last. That’s how we want to put it, simple as that," D'Angelo Russell said after the loss to the Nuggets (107-119), via Lakers Nation.

"Sure you can make it what you want to make it, but we just really want to get the win and build off it."

Russell is averaging 12.5 points per game, 4.0 rebounds per game, and 6.0 assists per game in the first two games of the season while shooting 35.7 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from beyond the arc.