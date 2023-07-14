Darvin Ham warns the NBA about a potential Denver Nuggets dynasty-"They’re set up to make a run for plenty more years"

Darvin Ham and the LA Lakers had seen firsthand what the Denver Nuggets are capable of doing. LA’s coach could see the Mile High City squad potentially lording over the NBA over the next couple of years.

In an interview with #thisleague UNCUT with Chris Haynes and Marc Stein, Ham had this to say about the defending champs:

“I just think we gotta fight fire with fire. The big thing about Denver is you can’t turn the ball over, you have to finish at the rim, you gotta get to the free throw line and make free throws. But you can not have any, what we call self-inflicted wounds, you can’t beat yourself, they’re tough.

“We’ll see because their core is young. They’re set up to make a run for plenty more years.”

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon have at least two more years to play for the Denver Nuggets. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a former Laker, has a player option for the 2024-25 season.

Jokic, Murray, Porter Jr. and Gordon are perhaps the NBA’s best foursome. They have superb chemistry and their feel for playing around and for each other is unmatched in the league.

Darvin Ham carefully noted this aspect of the Nuggets. It’s an area the LA Lakers will have to catch up considering the new players they added to the roster:

“What we hope to do is again, all those guys I mentioned, get them in the gym as quickly as possible and start getting on the same page. Getting able to get a full training camp. Offseason, open gym, training camp and to start the season off with a unified group that’s highly talented, highly skilled and we’ve gotten younger.

Again, being able to fight fire with fire. There’s no one person you can go find that’s gonna stop these guys, you just gotta have a fully committed arsenal to throw back at the world champs.”

Darvin Ham had some spicy words for Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic may have been the NBA Finals MVP but it was the team’s coach Mike Malone who dominated the championship parade. Malone was dubbed the “Lakers’ Daddy” by those who celebrated with the Nuggets in downtown Denver.

The usually quiet and reserved Malone threw shots at the LA Lakers on more than several occasions. Darvin Ham saw it and had this to say when asked to comment about that celebration:

“Oh wow, bring up ‘Money Mike,’ the Lakers’ daddy, right? That’s what they call him now, the Lakers’ Daddy… God bless his soul. This shit ain’t over. God bless his soul.”

LeBron James confirmed at the ESPYs that he will be back to lead the Lakers again. Rob Pelinka should be the early favorite to win the NBA’s Executive of the Year Award for his off-season work with the team.

LA is stacked with talent across all positions. They will be raring to go toe-to-toe with Mike Malone’s Denver Nuggets.

