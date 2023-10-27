Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, shows off $2,600 triangular-shaped Prada shoulder bag

Jordyn Woods, the girlfriend of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, took to her Instagram story to flaunt a stunning and expensive Prada Triangle leather shoulder bag in a display of style.

While enjoying Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, Jordyn Woods and LA-based creative producer Jordan Johnson both proudly displayed their $2,600 bags.

According to the Prada website, the bag's distinctive shape is described as a creative reinterpretation of Prada's enduring stylistic foundations, showcasing an elegant fusion of geometric elements and a minimalist aesthetic.

The Prada Triangle leather shoulder bag is listed at $2600 on the Prada website

With a net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Woods has no trouble affording the bag. Her diverse portfolio includes roles as a model, actor, designer, and entrepreneur. She's the visionary behind the activewear line SECNDNTURE and the fitness company FRSTPLACE.

Although this figure falls short of the $36 million Karl-Anthony Towns is set to make in the 2023-24 season, Woods has achieved her own fame and financial success that makes her afford luxury.

Woods and Towns entered into a romantic relationship in 2020.

Karl-Anthony Towns struggles offensively in season opener

During the Minnesota Timberwolves' season opener on Wednesday, Karl-Anthony Towns secured a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, but his performance was marked by inefficiency.

Out of 25 field-goal attempts, Towns converted only eight, with two of those coming from beyond the arc. He also had three assists and four blocks in the Timberwolves' 97-94 loss to the Raptors.

Rudy Gobert, Minnesota's significant acquisition last year, recorded 15 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Anthony Edwards took the lead in scoring with a game-high 26 points and 14 rebounds, although his field-goal percentage left more to be desired, making only eight of 27 attempts.

Last season, the Timberwolves had high hopes for Gobert and Towns to become the NBA's most formidable frontcourt duo, but due to injuries, Towns was limited to just 29 games.

Even when healthy, Towns didn't perform at the highest level, posting 20.8 points per game, the second-worst in his career, and 8.1 rebounds, a career-worst.

Minnesota will next face former Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on Saturday.