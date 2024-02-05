Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods oozes class with Harbison Studio dress paired with $2080 sandals 

Jordyn Woods recently made an appearance at the third annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala. The partner of Minnesota Timberwolves star, Karl-Anthony Towns, Woods made headlines at the gala.

Taking to her Instagram, Jordyn Woods posted an image from the evening:

Woods at the Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala (Image via Instagram @jordynwoods)

Woods was dressed in a mixed-mode voluminous skirt with gold button details. Additionally, the NBA star's partner was donning a pair of Chandelier crystal copper pink sandals. Defined by rows of crystal droplets and microcrystals, the Chandelier sandal was inspired by the intricacy of Venetian chandeliers.

The Italian-made sandals feature an almond toe and leather sole and are priced at $2,080 on Rene Caovilla's website.

The third annual benefit gala of the Fifteen Percent Pledge, which Jordyn Woods attended, celebrated Tracee Ellis Ross and embraced the theme "Black Tie. Black Designer." It took place in Los Angeles and showcased prominent women in the fashion industry, all uniting to support black-owned businesses, elevate black entrepreneurs, and highlight trailblazers such as Tracee.

Jordyn Woods celebrated the anniversary of her brand Woods by Jordyn

On an entrepreneurial journey of her own, Jordyn Woods has a successful business running side by side with her social media influence. Her clothing brand, Woods by Jordyn, has recently hit a landmark by completing one year of operation.

Taking forward the excitement for her self-built business, Woods threw a party and shared an Instagram post of the celebration.

Woods celebrated her brand's anniversary (Image via Instagram @kianakonders)

Along with one of her friends, Kiana Konders, Woods was enjoying the success of her brand.

Woods is highly influential, with 12.2 million followers on Instagram. She uses her platform to advocate for various causes and discusses her relationship with Towns. In a conversation with Revolt TV hosts, Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, Woods recognized the potential of her platform to positively influence people globally.

In January 2023, the model-turned-entrepreneur launched her own brand, Woods by Jordyn, with a mission to empower and celebrate every body type. The brand is dedicated to elevating and expressing confidence and individuality through attainable luxury garments.

In addition to her clothing brand, Woods ensures to support Karl-Anthony Towns during his games and in their personal time, despite their busy schedules.

