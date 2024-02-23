Karl Anthony Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods revisits exclusive Jessica Rich stiletto from 2022 Green Gala

Jordyn Woods took to her Instagram and posted an image of her look from the 2022 Green Gala. She posted her click in the patterned bodycon dress which has a shoulder fur as well.

However, it was not the first time when Woods was clicked in the attire. She has been on an active note on her social media handles. The 26-year-old model was captured donning a white stiletto by designer Jessica Rich. Woods captioned her upload:

"Fashion Icon🤍"

Woods reshared her iconic look

As seen in the frame, Jordyn Woods reminiscenced the vintage Hollywood look at the Green Global Pre-Oscar Party at Peterson Museum from a year and more back. Covering celebrity updates, the Hollywood Fix also shared a short clip of Wood's posing for the photos.

Jordyn Woods took the celebrity bartender role for Hennessy

During the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend, Hennessy created a custom pop-up venue named Hennessy Arena in downtown Indianapolis at the historic Hilbert Circle Theatre. The surprise celebrity bartender, Jordyn Woods, mixed NBA-inspired cocktails for attendees, which included her partner Karl-Anthony Towns, Allen Iverson, Jadakiss and others.

Hennessy organized a unique WNBA 2-on-2 tournament on a specially designed court, featuring Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale and Phoenix Mercury's Natasha Cloud against Seattle Storm's Jewel Lloyd and Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young competing for a $20,000 cash prize. This event was broadcast live on Hennessy’s official Instagram account.

Simultaneously, Hennessy provided a sneak peek of their upcoming collaboration with Mitchell & Ness:

"Hennessy, the official spirit of the NBA, celebrates the spirit of everything and everyone who makes the game more than a game. Without a ball, it’s just a court. And without your spirit… It’s only a game."

Among the notable guests were Jeff Hamilton, Trinidad James, Shawn Marion, Lance Fresh, Crissa Jackson, DeMarcus Cousins, Stephen Jackson, LaToya Tonodeo and Arlen Escarpeta.

LeBron James first revealed the varsity jacket from the capsule collection, a result of Hennessy's partnership with Mitchell & Ness, during his tunnel walk at the Los Angeles Lakers game versus the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 13. This jacket will be available for purchase later in the NBA season.

For those who missed All-Star weekend, information on the Hennessy Arena's tour stops in San Francisco on Mar. 9, Dallas on Mar. 17 and Atlanta on Mar. 30.

Additionally, during the NBA All-Star break, Karl-Anthony Towns, a four-time NBA All-Star, took the opportunity to relax and spend time with his girlfriend Jordyn Woods and her mother, Elizabeth. They enjoyed their vacation at Robert De Niro's $200,000,000 resort, and Elizabeth Woods shared images from their luxurious getaway on her Instagram stories.