Karl-Anthony Towns is out of action, but his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, ensured her support for the Minnesota Timberwolves. She attended the team's home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Target Center on Saturday.

While at it, she made quite the style statement, showing off her whopping $85,244 Patek Philippe (via Kronos8) sitting courtside. The model took to her Instagram stories to show the accessory to her fans.

The Aquanaut Luce comes in rose gold and features a taupe-colored dial with a strap that balances the fine line between sport and elegance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, styles $85244 Patek Philippe courtside at Wolves game

When will Karl-Anthony Towns return from injury?

Karl-Anthony Towns will be out of action for a few weeks. The forward just underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus, which will likely sideline him for the rest of the regular season. Although Towns could make a return come playoff time, there is also the possibility of him being ruled out.

Earlier, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided a positive update on the power forward making a comeback before the postseason.

"Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will undergo surgery to repair a torn left meniscus and will be re-evaluated in a month. It’s expected Towns will return by early in the Western Conference playoffs," Wojnarowski said.

Should Towns indeed miss the season, it would be a massive blow for the Wolves to make a deeper run this postseason.

Before going down with the injury, the four-time NBA All-Star was averaging 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He has been vital to the team's run this season, alongside Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert.

Karl-Anthony Towns' injury will be monitored closely as the Timberwolves look to finish in the top three with 12 games remaining in the regular season. They are currently placed third in the West, below the OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets, with a 48-22 record.

They play the Golden State Warriors next and Towns' absence will be a dent for a side that plays the Dubs, a team filled with offensive firepower from Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga.