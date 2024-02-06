Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods turns heads flaunting $28,350 Hermes bag courtside at Timberwolves game

Jordyn Woods has shared a glimpse of the luxury look that she rocked for the Minnesota Timberwolves game last night. Cheering for her partner, Karl-Anthony Towns, Woods sat courtside carrying her sophisticated luxury bag.

On her Instagram account, the Timberwolves star's partner, Woods, shared a couple of images of the game night. She was seen carrying a Hermes Gris Pale Swift Leather Gold Finish Kelly Pochette Bag.

Woods is is on the courtside, flaunting her bag and perfectly done nails

Priced at $28,350 on the 1stDibs website, the Hermès Kelly pochette is an exquisite and compact accessory. The white bag is crafted from the luxurious Gris Pale Swift leather; it exudes understated elegance. It also featured gold-finished hardware that added a touch of opulence to the already rare bag.

Jordyn Woods also shared a couple of more images from her attendance at the game. She also shared her selfie, along with her bag put on the table with a beautiful brown Quay sunglass.

A closer look Woods' Hermés bag

Jordyn Woods celebrated the first milestone of her brand

Jordyn Woods recently reached a huge milestone as her apparel line, Woods by Jordyn, celebrated its first anniversary. The entrepreneur and social media influencer commemorated this achievement by hosting a celebratory event, which she shared with her followers on Instagram.

Woods, joined by her friend Kiana Konders, celebrated the success of her brand, which represented her entrepreneurial endeavors. With an immense Instagram following of 12.2 million, Woods utilizes her platform to advocate for many causes and openly discusses her relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns.

During an interview with Revolt TV hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, Jordyn Woods highlighted the positive impact her platform can have on a global scale. Having launched Woods by Jordyn in January 2023, the model-turned-entrepreneur has dedicated herself to the mission of empowering and celebrating all body types through her brand.

“There is a lot of beauty in being able to have a platform, to be able to make money from home, and have the luxury of reaching people all around the world," Woods said.

Woods' vision is to promote confidence and individuality through accessible luxury garments, establishing a brand ethos focused on inclusivity and self-expression.

