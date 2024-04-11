Karl-Anthony Towns injury update: NBA insider reveals return timeline for Timberwolves star ahead of 2024 Playoffs

Fans of the Minnesota Timberwolves are overjoyed as it's been reported that Karl-Anthony Towns could return soon. The Wolves have two games left in the season and there's increased hope that Towns will be present before the season ends. The big man has missed 18 games this season due to a knee injury.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Towns will soon be in the lineup. He added that the Wolves plan to bring him back before the 2023-24 campaign ends to prepare him for the postseason action.

"Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns is on track to return Friday vs. Hawks. He's been upgraded to questionable. Wolves entering weekend tied for No. 2 in the West," Charania said.

Without Towns in the lineup, the Wolves have not struggled that much. They have a record of 12-6 while the sharpshooting big man was away due to injury. Anthony Edwards did most of the heavy lifting, especially on the offensive end. The big man's absence didn't affect the team's standings, which is a positive outcome of what had happened.

Towns played 60 games this season, averaging 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists. The former Kentucky star is making 42.3% of his shots from beyond the arc.

What happened to Karl-Anthony Towns?

Karl-Anthony Towns was having one of the best seasons of his career before he was injured while playing against the Portland Trail Blazers. During the game, Towns was hurt and injured his left knee. As it turned out, he had a left knee lateral meniscus tear, which required him to undergo surgery.

Initially, he was expected to miss more games and return at the beginning of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Sources say that Towns has been cleared to play 5-on-5 scrimmages.

Who stepped up during Karl-Anthony Towns' absence?

Since Karl-Anthony Towns was injured, Naz Reid has taken over the starting forward spot for the All-Star big man. Reid has been effective for the Wolves as they didn't lose a ton of games during his absence.

Since taking over for the injured star, he's averaged 17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. The backup big man has also been a sniper from deep, as he knocked down 42.6% of his shots.

Reid has not disappointed the team this season and remains effective for the Wolves. His style of play has given the team a chance to still spread the defense, much like the effect that Towns has on the offensive end.

