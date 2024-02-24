Karl-Anthony Towns pays homage to Michael Jordan and rocks $1,280 Denim jacket ahead of Marquee game

Karl-Anthony Towns arrived at the Milwaukee Bucks- Minnesota Timberwolves game rocking an iconic Jordan t-shirt. The New Jersey-born four-times NBA All-Star has set his fashion bar high by pairing up the t-shirt with a Nahmias denim jacket.

The official X(Formerly Twitter) account of the NBA shared a short clip where Towns was seen flaring up his denim look as he headed for the locker room before the Bucks matchup.

Following a 50-point run at the celebrated NBA All-Star game, Kar-Anthony Towns carried a light wash worker jacket from the brand Nahmias. The Los Angeles-manufactured denim jacket rocks a boxy fit and is made out of 100% cotton. It also has the Riri zipper and carries a price tag of $1,280 per the Nahmias website.

Karl-Anthony Towns is all praise for his girlfriend post All-Star game

Karl-Anthony Towns and his girlfriend Jordyn Woods have evolved as a power couple out of the basketball court. Towns, who survived a grade three calf strain and witnessed an absence from the court, got support from his partner while overcoming the challenge.

Talking to the People at All-Star Weekend, Towns said:

"I've never had an injury like that, so being able to keep my mind strong and get back to this stage at All-Star is awesome."

He also addressed his family's role during the off time and added:

"My family got me through every tough time I’ve ever had. I’ve always been able to fall back on my family, my support system, my friends, and I've got an amazing woman at home so it makes those tough times not so tough."

Karl-Anthony Towns got unwavering support from his partner Jordyn Woods, who traveled to Indianapolis for the All-Star game, and he was happy recounting the kind of chats they had around the basketball game.

"We have those talks, we watch game film with each other, we watch lots of basketball with each other, and we’re dissecting the game," says Towns. "And she’s becoming more of a basketball savant."

Towns and Jordyn Woods' romantic journey culminated in their relationship turning romantic in May 2020 after years of close friendship.

The couple made their relationship public in September 2020 with a series of affectionate photos. They have openly shared the deeper dimensions of their bond, from connecting over the loss of parents to supporting each other through personal challenges, all of which have strengthened their partnership.