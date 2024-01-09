Karl-Anthony Towns smoothly dodges discussing Rudy Gobert's chokehold buzz: "3 big old basketball players in double Nelson"

Karl-Anthony Towns still cannot avoid questions about the scuffle involving Rudy Gobert and Draymond Green from earlier this season. Towns smoothly dodged questions on his participation, or lack thereof, in the skirmish. Karl-Anthony Towns appeared on Paul George’s podcast for a discussion.

Towns was asked why he did not jump in to help his teammate, Gobert. The French big man was tied up in a headlock by Draymond Green, who was later suspended five games for the wrestling move.

Towns had a simple response to why he was not involved, saying it was already too messy.

"I don't know what people wanted me to do. There would have been 3 big old basketball players in a double nelson. That would have looked crazy,” Towns said.

Towns also squashed any rumors that he and Gobert are not close. He asserted that had nothing to do with staying out of the ruckus.

“I love Rudy. Rudy is my dog. That is one of my best friends,” Towns said. “Rudy and I’s relationship has helped our team win.”

Karl-Anthony Towns laughs off Rudy Gobert rumors

Karl-Anthony Towns laughed off any notion that not jumping to Gobert’s aid caused beef between the two Minnesota Timberwolves.

"No, I wish I could tell you something super good. I wish I could tell you something cool but honestly, we laughed about it. It wasn't even anything serious. We were talking about how we came out with a really big win there because we stayed composed, we stayed mature, and we made some really big plays at the end to win,” Towns said.

It would have taken a lot of force and effort to pull Green off of Gobert. He was holding on with an aggressive grip. The strength to pull down the 7-foot Gobert was certainly nothing to laugh about.

Towns and Gobert, meanwhile, have led the Timberwolves to the top spot in the West. Minnesota is 25-10 following a loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Towns and Gobert also anchor the frontcourt of the top-rated defense in the league. They are allowing 108.7 points per 100 possessions.

Towns is averaging 21.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game this season. He has appeared as a trade target in rumors. The New York Knicks and others are reportedly interested in his services. However, it seems unlikely Minnesota would break up a team that is playing so well.