"Karma's a b*tch": NBA fans ridicule Russell Westbrook for smoking layup after mocking Rudy Gobert for air-balling free throws 

The tables turned on Russell Westbrook after he mocked Rudy Gobert for air-balling a pair of free throws during Sunday's LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game. Westbrook and some of his Clippers teammates were spotted hysterically laughing at Gobert after predicting he would air-ball both attempts.

Courtside video of the incident also emerged, where Westbrook engaged with a fan regarding this. The Clippers guard was called out by many on NBA Twitter for his antics, as they pointed out that he isn't one of the most efficient free-throw shooters out there.

The Timberwolves announcers didn't hesitate to call out Westbrook and the Clippers bench for mocking Gobert.

All of it didn't age too well for the former NBA MVP. Russell Westbrook smoked a layup at the end of the game that saw fans turn on him for mocking Gobert. Even the Timberwolves' announcers roasted Westbrook, saying:

"That is karma right there."

Here's the video of Westbrook missing the layup:

Reacting to Westbrook's missed layup, one fan on 'X' formerly Twitter, wrote:

"I love russ but karma’s a b**tch"

More reactions followed:

Russell Westbrook's 4th quarter efforts overshadowed by smoked layup

Russell Westbrook missed a wide-open layup and got the flak for it online as fans pointed out his mockery of Rudy Gobert earlier. However, Westbrook still had a solid fourth quarter in the game that nearly brought the Clippers close to a win.

Westbrook had 10 points in the final 12 minutes, shooting 66.7%, including two triples. He made all four of his free throw attempts. Westbrook also had six rebounds and five assists. The Clippers entered the quarter trailing 83-68 but were within three points of the Timberwolves' total with just over a minute left.

Westbrook's solid fourth quarter he provided the Clippers that spark. However, Rudy Gobert's excellent defensive display helped the Timberwolves fend off LA's comeback. Gobert also improved his free throw shooting in the clutch as he went six-of-eight from the charity stripe.

The game ended 109-105 in the Timberwolves' favor behind Gobert's heroics. He had 15 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks on four-of-five shooting. Gobert made four of five shots and went 7-of-14 from the charity stripe, despite starting 3-of-9.

Meanwhile, Westbrook finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and 13 assists off the bench. The Clippers struggled for the most part as Paul George and James Harden had an off night. George shot only 26.3% to score 16 points, while Harden had 14 points on 28.6% shooting.