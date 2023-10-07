“KAT dripped tf out”: Karl-Anthony Towns showing up in dishdasha for T’Wolves’ Abu Dhabi preseason finale has NBA fans wheezing

Karl-Anthony Towns has been in the headlines since arriving in Abu Dhabi for the preseason. After the first preseason game, KAT was seen dancing to a Bollywood tune alongside Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The Timberwolves center has once again made the headlines with his outfit ahead of the Timberwolves' second preseason game.

The Timberwolves posted a video of KAT in his pre-game outfit. The All-Star center showed up in a traditional thoub or thobe ahead of his second preseason game. Fans from all over the world have expressed their thoughts on social media.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

KAT was seen walking into Etihad Arena alongside 3-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert. KAT and the Timberwolves roster would be looking for a second consecutive win against the Dallas Mavericks. The post has garnered some hilarious reactions over KAT's pregame outfit as well.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Karl-Anthony Towns shines for the Timberwolves in the preseason opener against Dallas

KAT starred for the Timberwolves in the first preseason game against Dallas. He would be looking to extend his performances to the second preseason game as well.

Although Karl-Anthony Towns played only about 17 minutes in the previous game, he contributed 20 points, one assist, four rebounds and two blocks while shooting 28.6% from outside the arc and 66.7% from the free-throw line. KAT also recorded 50% in field-goal percentage and converted two out of his seven 3-point attempts. He would be looking to improve on this performance ahead of his second preseason game.

After a strong showing at the FIBA World Cup, KAT would be looking to continue his impressive performances in the upcoming NBA regular season as well. Throughout the FIBA World Cup, KAT averaged an impressive 24.4 points, eight rebounds and 1.6 assists.

KAT and Timberwolves would be looking to improve on their last season's showing. In the 2022-23 season, the Timberwolves were knocked out by the LA Lakers in the Play-In Tournament. He would be looking to partner with another All-Star Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and French center, Rudy Gobert.

Karl-Anthony Towns was drafted 1st overall by the Timberwolves back in 2015. Last season he averaged 20.8 points, 4.8 assists, and 8.1 rebounds while playing only 29 games. In the upcoming regular season, KAT will try to stay healthy throughout the entirety of the season and help the Timberwolves reach the playoffs at the very least.