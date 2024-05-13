"KAT gotta be the worst playoff player" - NBA fans rain down on Karl-Anthony Towns' misery after T'Wolves' Game 4 loss

NBA fans threw brickbats at the Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns for his poor shooting performance in Minnesota's 115-107 Game 4 loss on Sunday. The Timberwolves, who had stunned the Nuggets on their home court, experienced a reversal of fortunes, as they lost both games on their home court.

Karl-Anthony Towns recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds, including five offensive rebounds. However, he struggled from the floor, shooting a horrendous 5-for-18.

Despite attempting the second-most shots for the team, Towns had more misses than Mike Conley had attempts. Conley, who put up 12 shots, made five for 15 points.

Towns’ shooting performance had fans calling him one of the worst playoff performers in the league.

“KAT gotta be the worst playoff player bro,” said X (formerly Twitter) user @Dubsln4.

"KAT was busy building his mansion with those bricks in the game,” said @yemluck.

Media personality Shea Serrano attributed Towns’ bad game to Aaron Gordon’s defensive performance.

“Aaron Gordon has turned KAT into a seven-foot tall bag of potatoes,” he said.

According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, Karl-Anthony Towns “had no business” taking 18 shots.

“Disastrous Game 4 by Minnesota's supporting cast, especially with Denver's going off. KAT had no business taking 18 shots. If this happens again Edwards will need to take 30+ shots for the Timberwolves to win,” he said.

Here are other fan reactions to Towns’ Game 4 performance:

Screenshot of fan comments

Anthony Edwards shows up as Karl-Anthony Towns struggles in Game 4

The entire Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup, including Sixth Man of the Year winner Naz Reid, scored in double digits. However, it was nearly a one-man show led by Anthony Edwards.

Edwards scored 44 points in 25 shots and drilled five threes. He also had five assists and five rebounds. Defensive specialists Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels had 11 apiece for Minnesota, while Reid also added 11 off the bench.

The Timberwolves had no answer for reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, who had 35 points, seven assists, seven rebounds and three steals. Jokic unlocked Aaron Gordon, who finished with 27 markers, seven rebounds and six assists while shooting 11-for-12 from the field.

Jamal Murray had a strong game, finishing with 19 points and eight assists. Nuggets reserves Christian Braun and Justin Holiday also made key contributions with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The series now returns to Denver for Game 5. The home team is yet to win a game in the series.