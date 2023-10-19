Kawhi Leonard 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Outlook: Projecting Clippers star’s performance this season

When healthy, Kawhi Leonard is one of the most impactful forwards in the NBA. Leonard is one of the best defensive forwards in the world and he is also an elite shot-maker from all three levels. Injuries have derailed Leonard's chances of success since joining the LA Clippers, yet the new season brings fresh hope.

If you plan to draft Leonard into your fantasy team this season, you need to account for his injury struggles. Last season, Kawhi played in 52 games after bouncing back from an ACL injury. He averaged 38.4 fantasy points per game, accumulating a total of 1997 points throughout the year.

In 2022 — the year before his ACL injury — Leonard averaged 41.6 fantasy points per game. In 52 regular-season appearances, he tallied 2,164 points. Over the last three seasons, Leonard has averaged 39.7 fantasy points, but his injury-hit season is worth keeping in mind for context.

Leonard can be a highly valuable member of your fantasy team. The Clippers star is still an elite forward in the NBA, and his team features to be one of the best rosters in the Western Conference. Ty Lue will likely run a significant amount of the team's offense through Leonard.

Paul George defends Kawhi Leonard's personality

NBA fans view Kawhi Leonard as a robot. There are countless videos and memes poking fun at how he laughs and some funnier quotes throughout his career. Leonard lives his life away from the media spotlight. As such, his fanbase only gets small snapshots of his personality.

Paul George recently defended Leonard during a conversation with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. George stressed how normal Kawhi is. He noted how his teammate is a "funny dude" and "normal as possible" despite the narrative surrounding him:

"That's Kawhi, I think people don't realize like he is as normal as possible and he is a funny dude. He's charismatic and he has a personality. Like I don't know why people undermine that he's, just think he's a robot."

George has also struggled with injuries throughout his LA Clippers tenure. Both he and Leonard are expected to be healthy for the 2023-24 season. Russell Westbrook is also with the Clippers for the upcoming season, and there are rumors of a potential trade for James Harden.

The Clippers could be legitimate contenders for an NBA championship. Health will be the biggest indicator of success for Steve Ballmer's team. Leonard, George, and Westbrook will all have big roles to play if the Clippers are going to dethrone the Denver Nuggets. Adding Harden would certainly help.