Kawhi Leonard ahead of schedule on rehab;  strong possibility of making return for Los Angeles Clippers this season

Kawhi Leonard fans finally have some good news as the Los Angeles Clippers superstar could be back in action for the team this very season.

Leonard, who is rehabbing from a torn right ACL he suffered during the 2021 postseason, hasn't played a single game for the Clippers in the 2021-22 campaign. There was no timetable given by the team for his return, leading to speculation that he might miss the entire season.

However, as per a recent update given by TNT sidelines reporter Chris Haynes, Leonard could be back in action ahead of schedule. Speaking during Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns, Haynes provided the following update:

"The Clippers have been without Kawhi Leonard for all of this season due to the recovering from that torn ACL. There is some good news. League sources have informed me that Kawhi Leonard is actually ahead of schedule in his rehab and that a return this season is a strong possibility."

He added:

"Speaking of multiple Clippers players, they said they won't be concerned with his playoff slotting, believing that if fully healthy they will be favorites over most in the West."

"There's optimism, but I still don't really know" - Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue on Kawhi Leonard's return

While news of Kawhi Leonard's return has created excitement in the NBA universe, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue reacted with caution to the update. He responded to the suggestion that Leonard could be back this very season for the Clippers, saying:

"There's optimism, but I still don't really know. I'd like to have a lot of guys back right now."

Lue was referring to the number of injuries that have plagued the Clippers right from the start of the season. Besides Leonard, the Clippers are currently without superstar Paul George, who has a torn ligament in his right elbow. George isn't expected to be back for the Clippers at least until the last week of January 2022.

The Clippers have also missed Isaiah Hartenstein with an ankle injury. They still have a few players, namely Luke Kennard and Ivica Zubac, placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols as well.

Despite all their injury woes, the Los Angeles Clippers are still in the reckoning for a place in the Play-in tournament for seeds seven to 10 in each Conference. The Clippers have a 19-20 record, placing them right behind the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference standings.

