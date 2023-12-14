Kawhi Leonard consecutive games streak: When did Clippers superstar last play 24+ NBA games in a row?

This season, Kawhi Leonard appears to be as healthy as he has ever been, which is evident in his perfect attendance at all of the LA Clippers’ games. He is set to appear in his 24th straight game, marking a return to a level of durability he has not demonstrated since his time with the Toronto Raptors.

Tonight against the Golden State Warriors, Leonard is set to participate in his 24th consecutive game, as pointed out by Clippers writer Justin Russo. This streak equals his longest active run since 2019, when he played in all 24 of the Raptors’ postseason games on their way to securing the championship.

The last time Kawhi Leonard played more than 24 in a row was in 2016, when he was active in 31 straight games with the San Antonio Spurs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Leonard is averaging a team-high 23.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.7 minutes per game this season. He ranks second in average minutes played per game among Clippers players, trailing only Paul George, who logs 35.1 per game.

The Clippers currently occupy the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings with a 13-10 record. Riding a five-game winning streak, they appear to have found their groove and resolved issues that plagued them during a six-game losing streak earlier in the season.

The health of the 32-year-old superstar is reassuring for the Clippers, especially since he holds a player option for the upcoming season.

Kawhi Leonard should remain healthy to make an All-NBA team

A new rule introduced this offseason requires players vying for awards such as Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year and All-NBA honors to participate in a minimum of 65 games.

Kawhi Leonard’s highest game count over the past five years was in the 2018-19 season with the Toronto Raptors when he played 60 games en route to winning the championship and earning the Finals MVP title. He last played over 65 games in the 2016-17 season, participating in 74 games.

New regulations also dictate that teams must follow stricter guidelines when deciding to rest star players, defined as those who have earned All-Star honors or made an All-NBA team in the last three seasons.

Under these revised rules, only one star player can be sidelined for a game. This could impact players like Leonard and George, who are frequently rested by the Clippers for long-term performance and playoff readiness.

Teams are also instructed to ensure the availability of their star players for nationally televised matchups and in-season tournament games.