Kawhi Leonard contract extension: 2x NBA champion's salary, duration with Clippers explored

Kawhi Leonard signed a massive extension with the LA Clippers this week, putting to rest questions that the two-time Finals MVP would part ways with the team. Amid what has been an impressive season for the Clippers, Steve Ballmer's team has reaffirmed their commitment to Leonard in the form of a massive extension.

The news, of course, comes amid an impressive run for Leonard and the team.

After Adrian Wojnarowski reported news regarding Kawhi Leonard's contract extension, Shams Charania shared the details of The Klaw's contract. The extension is worth a whopping $152.4 million over the next three years and keeps him under contract through the 2026-27 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Currently, the LA Clippers (23-13) sit in fourth place in the Western Conference while riding a 7-3 stretch through their last ten games. After struggling early in the season following the acquisition of James Harden, the team has since turned things around.

Leonard is averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game this season. He's also been shooting 51.6% from the floor, the best since the 2013-14 season with the San Antonio Spurs.

Expand Tweet

How does Kawhi Leonard's new extension compare to other LA Clippers players?

Currently, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are the two highest-paid players on the LA Clippers, with both stars making $45,640,084 this year per HoopsHype. Next season, both players will face player options that could see their pay increase slightly, with both making $48,787,676.

Sitting just behind them on the LA Clippers payroll is James Harden, who is earning $35,640,000 this season. Harden, of course, is notably playing without an extension after being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season.

Per the terms of Leonard's new deal, with an extension of $152.4 million over the next three years, Kawhi Leonard will make $50,666,666 per year, making him the highest-paid player in the Clippers.

So far, of course, Paul George has yet to sign an extension with the team, leading many to wonder what the future may hold. According to a separate report from HoopsHype, George and the team are in the midst of contract extension talks. However, no deal has been reached.

Heading into this season, given the injuries that have plagued both Leonard and George, there were serious questions about whether the Clippers would look to retain both players or let one or both walk in free agency once their contracts expire.

Given the success of the team this season, it seems likely that they will look to sign George to a contract extension of his own and keep the duo together. Of course, given the fact that Harden is also set to hit free agency, the team will have some juggling to do when it comes to the salary cap.