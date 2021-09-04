Kawhi Leonard featured in Drake's new music video on Certified Lover Boy: Here's what we saw and how fans reacted on Twitter

Kawhi Leonard is known to be one of the shy and reserved superstars in the NBA, who are rarely seen enjoying the company of music artists. However, the LA Clippers star made an appearance in Canadian singer-rapper Drake's new music video for 'Way 2 Sexy', and Twitter had some hilarious responses to the collaboration.

Twitter reacts to Kawhi Leonard's hilarious appearance on Drake's 'Way 2 Sexy' music video

Multi-Grammy-winning artist Drake recently released his much anticipated Hip-Hop album 'Certified Lover Boy', which features popular artists like Future, Young Thug, and Travis Scott. Simultaneously, a video for one of the popular songs 'Way 2 Sexy' was also released, in which Drake, Future, Young Thug and Kawhi Leonard are seen parodying yesteryear pop sensation Backstreet Boys.

The video parodies various pop culture references, including Sylvester Stallone's popular movie franchise 'Rambo' and Michael Jackson's iconic dance steps. However, NBA fans were quick to point out Leonard's appearance in the video, and here are some of the funniest tweets -

Kawhi Leonard:



— 2️⃣ Time Champ

— 2️⃣ Time Finals MVP

— 2️⃣ Time DPOY

— Way 2️⃣ Sexy#CLB pic.twitter.com/0MEu1kcHra — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 3, 2021

Kawhi’s really in Drake’s music video 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4MH93mHWnn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 3, 2021

“My mans Kawhi think you cute. He’s over there” pic.twitter.com/kMjDEm4k3n — kyle (@knicks_tape99) September 3, 2021

Kawhi Leonard appears around the 2:41 mark, clad in an all-white attire alongside Future and Drake. Leonard breaks into a groove for a few seconds in the background, following which the camera focuses on him after Drake and Future gesture towards him. The NBA superstar acts clueless in that instance, and then the camera cuts to a different montage.

Drake: “Just be yourself on camera”



Kawhi: pic.twitter.com/CuXaDmbdiq — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@TheSASBurner) September 3, 2021

Fun guy in the video is too funny — Cam Reynolds (@CamoCinco) September 3, 2021

Kawhi has only ever left the house to see niagara falls, to do Serge's cooking show and Drake's music video hes a raptor for life — William Lou (@william_lou) September 3, 2021

fred vanvleet and kawhi leonard after beating the bucks in six: pic.twitter.com/AsAX7Bs4t9 — alex (@steven_lebron) September 3, 2021

Kawhi Leonard is usually very conservative in his media and public appearances, and his participation in Drake's music video comes as a mild surprise. However, he is always known to unintentionally provide comic relief, whether it was his laugh during a Raptors presser or his poker-face expressions which he gives from time to time.

kawhi is all of us watching kawhi in the drake video pic.twitter.com/lIr9pqM329 — Yasmin Tayag (@yeahyeahyasmin) September 3, 2021

When she leaves you on read. pic.twitter.com/GCTNJ5kq9T — Dionysis Aravantinos (@AravantinosDA) September 3, 2021

Things you weren't expecting to see today: Kawhi Leonard dancing in a new Drake music video. pic.twitter.com/GGesz7OT0g — Cinnabod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) September 3, 2021

Drake is a popular name amongst NBA fans, as the rapper can be seen courtside for various high-profile games. Drake, a Canadian citizen, is a fan of the Toronto Raptors. He shares a close relationship with LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, and the two celebrities are seen together in public quite often.

Drake and Kawhi Leonard struck up a friendship during the small forward's time with the Raptors. Leonard led the Raptors to their maiden NBA championship win in 2019, defeating the Golden State Warriors in six games. Kawhi Leonard subsequently left for the LA Clippers and has already amassed Hall-of-Fame level honors.

