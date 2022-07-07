“Kawhi Leonard when healthy, he is a top-5 player in the NBA” - Former NBA champion believes the LA Clippers will win it all next season, cites their versatile wings

The LA Clippers have had an interesting offseason so far. They first brought in John Wall from the Houston Rockets and then re-signed a few of their role players. This has certainly made them the preseason favorites to win the 2022-23 championship.

Kendrick Perkins is one of the most notable analysts that has named them as his favorite to win it all next season. He believes that the return of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will make them a force in the West. Speaking about their chances next season on "NBA Today," Perkins said:

"They're my favorites to win it all, yes I'm saying it today, July 6th 2022. A healthy Clippers team is going to be my favorite to win it all. You think about Kawhi Leonard, when healthy he is a Top 5 player in the NBA. Paul George, we know what he is capable of doing, he showed signs of that last year and before that, that he is back."

Undoubtedly, the arrival of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will provide a massive boost to the Clippers next season. However, they also added John Wall, who can contribute 20 points and 8 rebounds on a nightly basis. The five-time All-Star has been out of action for a while. But the LA Clippers can be confident that he will bring the best every time he takes the floor for them.

Besides Wall, the team also re-signed the likes of Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac, who were key for the Clippers last season. They also have a talented player in Norman Powell, who proved last year that he can be a reliable scorer.

When you put all these pieces together, the LA Clippers have everything they need to succeed. However, health could be a leading factor on why they could fall short again.

Can the LA Clippers be considered legitimate title contenders for next season?

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Clippers - Play-In Tournament

The LA Clippers failed to qualify for the playoffs this season as they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in game. Despite the setback, the team from Hollywood had a great year considering they played the majority of the season without their two superstars.

However, heading into the 2022-23 season, the LA Clippers will be looking to put all of that behind them. Their stars are now fully fit and ready to take to the court. John Wall was one of their biggest moves this off-season and by bringing him in, they have added to their firepower.

NBA @NBA



23 PTS | 8 REB | 12 AST | 2 STL | 6 3PM Paul George directed the @LAClippers offense in their win, tying a career-high with 12 dimes! #ClipperNation 23 PTS | 8 REB | 12 AST | 2 STL | 6 3PM Paul George directed the @LAClippers offense in their win, tying a career-high with 12 dimes! #ClipperNation🏀 23 PTS | 8 REB | 12 AST | 2 STL | 6 3PM https://t.co/8cEspJ5lDN

Keeping the stars aside, the LA Clippers also have a wonderful support cast. The likes of Reggie Jackson, Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac had a great impact last season. If they continue playing at a similar level, the team from LA will be a tough side to beat.

To top it all off, the Clippers are coached by Ty Lue, who is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in the NBA. Going into the 2022-23 campaign, his eyes will be on the NBA championship as they have the pieces to win it all.

NBA @NBA



: 24 points (6/10 FGM) Norm Powell leads the @LAClippers to victory in his return! @npowell2404 : 24 points (6/10 FGM) Norm Powell leads the @LAClippers to victory in his return!@npowell2404: 24 points (6/10 FGM) https://t.co/JWqoNWKUNN

They will certainly face tough competition from the likes of the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and the LA Lakers. However, the Clippers will be looking to outplay them all and bring the Larry O'Brien trophy to LA.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far