"He's played 109 games in three years" - NBA analyst questions the true caliber of Kawhi Leonard, doubts his efficiency as the superstar has missed a ton of games in the last few years

Kawhi Leonard's three years with the LA Clippers have not gone according to plan. Both Leonard and co-star Paul George have missed plenty of time due to injuries. NBA analyst Chris Vernon questioned Leonard's status among the game's elite.

On his podcast, "The Mismatch," Vernon said:

"If they are going to be a championship-caliber team, it all rides on this guy that we've seen play 109 games in three seasons. 109 games in three seasons, and the crazy thing is, when he does play, we all acknowledge he is one of the very best players in the NBA. One of the five or 10 best.

"The question now is A, how much does he play?. But maybe more importantly, B, is he still that? You know what I'm saying? Like, he's played 109 games in three years. We didn't see him at all last year, and he's now into his 30s. We have these visions of what he is, but is he still that guy?"

The Clippers haven't lived up to the expectations placed upon them upon acquiring Leonard and George. Now entering the fourth year with both stars, they are hoping that the two can stay healthy lead them to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Watch Chris Vernon's comments on Kawhi Leonard below (starting at the 1:22 mark):

Can Kawhi Leonard lead the Clippers to a title?

The LA Clippers have never won an NBA championship in franchise history. After signing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, many expected the organization to finally break through, particularly with Leonard fresh off winning the 2019 title.

The first year with both stars on the roster has been the Clippers' only healthy season to date. Despite being the favorites, the Clippers wound up blowing a 3-1 series lead en route to an embarrassing second-round exit.

While they made the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history the following season, they lost Leonard to a torn ACL. The injury caused him to miss the entire 2021-22 season, while the Clippers missed the playoffs altogether.

With Leonard presumably healthy, many are predicting the Clippers to be one of the NBA's best teams this season. The depth behind their two stars is a big reason for this.

Despite their combination of talent and depth, the season will once again depend on the health of their two stars. Leonard and George will need to prove they are able to make it through a full season if the Clippers are to have any chance to win the title.

