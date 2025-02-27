  • home icon
  Kawhi Leonard Stats Tonight: How did Clippers All-Star perform in game vs Bulls? (Feb. 26)

Kawhi Leonard Stats Tonight: How did Clippers All-Star perform in game vs Bulls? (Feb. 26)

By Mike Murillo
Modified Feb 27, 2025 02:49 GMT
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - Kawhi Leonard Stats Tonight: How did Clippers All-Star perform in game vs Bulls? (Feb. 26) -- Photo by GETTY
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - Kawhi Leonard Stats Tonight: How did Clippers All-Star perform in game vs Bulls? (Feb. 26) -- Photo by GETTY

The LA Clippers went on the road and visited the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday with All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard in tow after missing their previous two games because of left foot soreness.

Leonard played 16 minutes and had eight points, on 3-of-6 shooting, four rebounds and two steals to help the visitors make early inroads in the contest. They, however, trailed the Bulls, 60-59, at the halftime break.

Wing player Amir Coffey came off the bench to lead the Clippers in scoring in the first 24 minutes with 14 points.

Kawhi Leonard's stats against the Chicago Bulls:

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kawhi Leonard8412013-62-40-0-10
Entering the game against Chicago, the Clippers (31-26) lost their previous three games.

This article will be updated upon the conclusion of the game.

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

