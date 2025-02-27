Kawhi Leonard Stats Tonight: How did Clippers All-Star perform in game vs Bulls? (Feb. 26)

The LA Clippers went on the road and visited the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday with All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard in tow after missing their previous two games because of left foot soreness.

Ad

Leonard played 16 minutes and had eight points, on 3-of-6 shooting, four rebounds and two steals to help the visitors make early inroads in the contest. They, however, trailed the Bulls, 60-59, at the halftime break.

Wing player Amir Coffey came off the bench to lead the Clippers in scoring in the first 24 minutes with 14 points.

Kawhi Leonard's stats against the Chicago Bulls:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kawhi Leonard 8 4 1 2 0 1 3-6 2-4 0-0 -10

Ad

Trending

Entering the game against Chicago, the Clippers (31-26) lost their previous three games.

This article will be updated upon the conclusion of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback