Kawhi Leonard wears peculiar hoodie for groundbreaking ceremony of LA Clippers' new stadium

Kawhi Leonard made headlines for many reasons during the 2021 NBA offseason. It started with concerns regarding his long-term injury, followed by questions about his free agency and whether he would stay with the LA Clippers long-term.

Leonard will miss the majority of next season, or even all of it, as per reports. As far as his desire to stay with the Clippers long-term goes, "The Klaw" has signed a four-year extension.

Kawhi Leonard has been trending for other reasons as well recently. He appeared in one of singer-rapper Drake's new music videos, which is a part of his latest album Certified Lover Boy.

It created a lot of buzz on social media. Fans were shocked to see Kawhi dancing in the video as he has always appeared to be very reserved in his off-court appearances.

Kawhi Leonard trends on social media again for rocking a "Clip Gang or Don't Bang" hoodie

Kawhi Leonard warms up before playing an NBA game.

After making a buzz with a cameo in Drake's music video, Kawhi Leonard was once again channeling his 'fun guy' energy at the groundbreaking ceremony at the LA Clippers' new arena.

The 2019 NBA Finals MVP was seen rocking a hoodie that had "Clip Gang or Don't Bang" printed in LA Clippers colors on the front. The back of the hoodie made it more peculiar, though, as it had Paul George and Marcus Morris' famous snapshot of them flexing over Maxi Kleber during the playoffs last season.

The picture was captured after Kawhi Leonard posterized the Dallas Mavericks forward with a dunk.

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard in a hoodie that said “Clip gang or don’t bang” on the front with a picture of Paul George and Marcus Morris flexing after Leonard’s playoff dunk on Mavericks’ Maxi Kleber on the back Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard in a hoodie that said “Clip gang or don’t bang” on the front with a picture of Paul George and Marcus Morris flexing after Leonard’s playoff dunk on Mavericks’ Maxi Kleber on the back https://t.co/2iEOjpJany

Kawhi Leonard's dunk on Kleber was one of the best during the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Here's a clip of that moment:

Along with Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers' second star, Paul George, was also present for the groundbreaking ceremony held on Friday.

The LA Clippers' new arena, the Intuit Dome, located in Inglewood, is scheduled to open in the 2024-25 NBA season. The Clippers have been playing home games at their cross-town rivals, the LA Lakers' home arena, Staples Center, since 1999.

