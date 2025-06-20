  • home icon
  • "KD was beating Nurkic: NBA fans react to Suns locker room reportedly witnessing multiple fistfights in season of discontent

"KD was beating Nurkic: NBA fans react to Suns locker room reportedly witnessing multiple fistfights in season of discontent

By Avi Shravan
Published Jun 20, 2025 17:14 GMT
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
NBA fans react to Suns locker room reportedly witnessing multiple fistfights in season of discontent. (Image Source: Imagn)

The Phoenix Suns had a rough run this season and failed to qualify for the playoffs. They ended the season as the 11th team in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record. On Friday, DeMarcus Cousins claimed that the Suns locker room experienced multiple fistfights amid their poor performances this season.

Cousins made the revelation on the latest episode of FanDuel's "Run it Back." Fans saw the news as an opportunity to troll Phoenix's players and expressed their reactions on X.

One fan made a joke about Kevin Durant getting involved in a fight with Jusuf Nurkic before he was traded to the Hornets in February.

"KD was beating Nurkic a** before he got traded," one fan said.
"Kd was in there smackin the dog s**t outta Brad Beal," another fan said.
"I get it now when you said, 'I just wanna play basketball,'” another fan said.
"Sounds like the Suns need to focus more on teamwork than throwing punches!" another fan said.

While most fans trolled Phoenix's players, others expressed their doubts about DeMarcus Cousins as the news source.

"How tf does Boogie know💀" one fan said.
"We using DeMarcus Cousins as a source son😭" another fan said.

As of now, there is no other source to confirm Cousins' claim, and it will be interesting to see if this story develops further.

The Phoenix Suns may have to compromise on Kevin Durant's price to trade him

Kevin Durant's name has been involved in many trade rumors in the past few weeks. The 15-time All-Star is a bona fide scorer who is among the best players of his generation. However, Durant's stint in Phoenix has been mostly an unsuccessful one, given he has spent two seasons with the franchise and has failed to make it past the first round of the playoffs.

Durant is one of the finest players in the league despite his age. The Suns know this and have put a heavy price tag on him; however, reports suggest that Phoenix may have to lower KD's price if they want to trade him.

"The Suns have “no leverage” in part because of Durant's age and because he wants to start fresh elsewhere, league sources say," Duane Rankin from AZ Central wrote in an article published on Tuesday.

As of now, no solid deal has materialized for Durant. However, the 15-time All-Star has shown interest in getting traded to only three teams where he believes he can offer a long-term commitment.

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Edited by John Maxwell
