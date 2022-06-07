“KD, Bron and Kobe” - NFL Hall of Famer picks his 3-a-side team to beat the trio of Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson

Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe picked the trio of 21st-century stars, Kevin Durant, the late Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, to beat the 1992 'Dream Team' teammates Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird in a 3-on-3 tournament.

Retweeting 'Slam's' latest post, Sharpe wrote:

"KD, Bron and Kobe"

Taking a look at how these two teams would've matched up against each other and why it makes it difficult to pick a clear winner

Comparing eras in the NBA is always a fun thing to do. A 3-on-3 matchup between Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Kevin Durant vs. Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird stacks up well. That's because of similar playing styles in terms of individual matchups.

The skill level on display would've been a treat to watch, which makes predicting a clear winner a head-scratcher as this contest would've been anticipated to be a close encounter.

Michael Jordan vs. Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's playing styles are deemed similar. Both played as shooting guards during most of their NBA careers and were high-profile scorers. Kobe idolized MJ growing up and admitted he learned most of his on-court moves from watching the six-time NBA champion.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



23 years ago today they had a legendary matchup



"I don't get five championships here without him." –Kobe reflecting on MJ's impact on his career23 years ago today they had a legendary matchup "I don't get five championships here without him." –Kobe reflecting on MJ's impact on his career23 years ago today they had a legendary matchup 🐍🐐 https://t.co/VUU7w9GZ0c

The two were also the designated shot-makers for their teams in the clutch, and more often than not, they led their sides to wins. Kobe Bryant even adapted Michael Jordan's mannerisms on and off the court and replicated his leadership style.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



24 years ago today, the two went head-to-head in the 1998 NBA All-Star Game Kobe vs. MJ24 years ago today, the two went head-to-head in the 1998 NBA All-Star Game Kobe vs. MJ 🐐24 years ago today, the two went head-to-head in the 1998 NBA All-Star Game 🔥 https://t.co/tIvoAIhJ1i

Magic Johnson vs. LeBron James

Meanwhile, LeBron James and Michael Jordan are two names consistently brought up in the GOAT debate, but their playing styles are different. James is a better all-around player. Due to that, he has been regarded as this generation's Magic Johnson by many.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA LeBron James had a special game: 33 points, 9 assists, ZERO turnovers. The last & only player in NBA Finals history to have at least 20 points & 9 assists with zero turnovers is Magic Johnson (1987, Game 1–29 points, 13 assists, 0 turnovers). Don't take LeBron James for granted. LeBron James had a special game: 33 points, 9 assists, ZERO turnovers. The last & only player in NBA Finals history to have at least 20 points & 9 assists with zero turnovers is Magic Johnson (1987, Game 1–29 points, 13 assists, 0 turnovers). Don't take LeBron James for granted. https://t.co/rj12JJvuyZ

LBJ and Johnson share similar traits. Both are listed around 6'9, can run their team's offense efficiently and score, rebound and make plays for their teammates at a high clip.

Larry Bird vs. Kevin Durant

Larry Bird is regarded as the better all-around player compared to Kevin Durant. However, one trait they have in common is their ability to shoot the ball at a high clip as three-level scorers. They've also played as small forwards during their respective NBA careers.

Andrew Perloff @andrewperloff KD goin Larry Bird tonight. KD goin Larry Bird tonight. https://t.co/hEGBcbHI5z

Bird and KD are excellent one-on-one players, with exquisite jumpers that turned them into deadly scorers. They are also solid in the clutch and unafraid of taking tightly contested shots, which they often converted with great ease.

These six talented superstars have left their mark on the game in emphatic style. Comparing eras is fun but not ideal for picking a better team or player. The NBA has evolved over the years, making it tough to do so.

The case is no different regarding a hypothetical 3-on-3 game between greats like Kobe, LeBron, KD and MJ, Magic and Bird, despite their intriguing individual matchups and similar playing styles.

