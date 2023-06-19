"KD can’t win without a superteam" - NBA fans react to Bradley Beal heading to the Suns in a massive trade

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Phoenix Suns had agreed a blockbuster deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire Bradley Beal. After an NBA season filled with parity, the deal sets the stage for a new Big 3 in Phoenix, with Beal joining Suns stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

“BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a trade to send All-Star G Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski reported.

“Beal’s waiving his no-trade to form a new Big 3 with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Teams are still working through framework, but Beal is headed to Suns.”

After the news broke, NBA fans had some strong reactions on Twitter, with many calling the trade unfair to the rest of the league.

“Congrats to the Suns for winning the 2024 championship,” one fan said.

“Bro got the NBA 2K MYTEAM,” another fan said.

Meanwhile, others complained that Durant will once again be forming a superteam. The superstar forward infamously orchestrated the creation of superteams in Golden State and Brooklyn in the past.

“KD can’t win without a superteam, I’m not surprised,” one fan said.

“Another KD SUPERTEAM,” another fan said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Bradley Beal being traded to the Phoenix Suns:

Kory Waldron @KWalHoops



Booker

Beal

Durant



Josh Hart reacts to Bradley Beal trade

New York Knicks wing Josh Hart

Upon the news of Bradley Beal being traded to the Phoenix Suns, many were surprised to see how little of a return the Washington Wizards will get in exchange.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Wizards will receive Suns veteran star point guard Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, second-round picks and pick swaps. Washington will notably not be receiving a single first-round pick in the deal as Phoenix has none at its disposal.

“Suns are expected to send Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and pick swaps to Wizards, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski reported.

“Phoenix has no available first-rounders to include in trade. Beal’s no-trade limited Wizards’ marketplace. Deal could take a few days to be finalized.”

Among those who were surprised to see that the Wizards will not be receiving a first was New York Knicks wing Josh Hart, who reacted in confusion on Twitter.

“They didn’t get a single first-round pick??,” Hart tweeted.

Given the small return, it seems as though the Wizards are headed toward a rebuilding phase. Washington just endured a disappointing 35-47 season to finish 12th in the Eastern Conference.

It's fair to assume the team is likely not done making moves to shake up their roster this offseason. Beal's fellow stars Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma are also notably expected to decline their player options and enter free agency this offseason.

