"KD, Curry, LeBron, Jordan… Magic Johnson" - Brooklyn Nets guard names his top five NBA players of all time

Michael Jordan is arguably the best player in NBA history, but a list of the greatest players ever is incredibly subjective. While some will put LeBron James on their list, many may not.

Brooklyn Nets guard David Duke Jr., however, has both Jordan and James on his list.

In an appearance on the "Club Ambition" podcast, Duke was asked to list his top five players of all time. The second-year guard was honest when he explained that he wouldn't add players he did not watch growing up. Duke named three current players and two Hall of Famers.

"I'm taking all like rings and all that out of it," Duke said. "It's just about players of the game. So KD [Kevin Durant], [Steph] Curry, LeBron, Jordan ... I didn't see enough players from back then, but Magic Johnson. Tall guard, can pass the hell out of the ball. Like lead teams, rings, pioneer."

Kevin Durant is one of the best scorers in NBA history, while Steph Curry is, for many, the greatest shooter ever. James and Jordan are the consensus GOATs of the game, while Magic Johnson is considered by many to be the best point guard the league has ever seen.

Duke's list is one that boasts plenty of firepower and greatness.

The guard notably played in 22 games for the Nets last season. He averaged 4.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game, while spending some time with the Long Island Nets in the G League. He is fighting for a roster spot heading into next season.

Duke was impressive in his second year in the NBA Summer League, averaging 19.0 points, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals. The Providence product is hoping to earn a permanent roster spot with the Nets.

He recently told the New York Post that he will try to bring his best to the table, regardless of whether he stays in Brooklyn or moves elsewhere.

"I'm always going to strive for the most that I can get, right?" Duke said. "So if there's a roster spot to strive for that, then whatever happens from there, happens. But I'm just out here trying to play the best that I can, show what I can bring to Brooklyn, to whoever.

Duke added:

"And that's just my mindset. It's just me trying to show my team that I'm with right now what I can do."

Jaden Ivey, Paolo Banchero had similar top five NBA players lists

Jaden Ivey at the 2022 NBA Rookie Portraits

Detroit Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey has a list of the top five players of all- time similar to the one put forward by Duke. Ivey named Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Magic Johnson as his top three players of all-time. He completed the top five by adding Larry Bird and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, Paolo Banchero, also had a similar list. Banchero put Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar in his top five players of all-time list.

James also made his list of top five current players along with Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

