"KD just Eurostepped into ownership game" - NBA fans amped over Kevin Durant buying minority stakes in $4.6 billion soccer juggernaut

NBA fans reacted to Kevin Durant's decision to buy a minority stake in Paris Saint-Germain. According to reports, Durant signed an agreement with Qatar Sports Investments, the club’s majority owner.

According to PSG, the team will also collaborate with Durant’s company, Boardroom, which will increase investment and content initiatives for the $4.6 billion (per Forbes) Champions League winners.

The business move by Kevin Durant had fans talking, and one hailed it as “smart.”

"PSG couldn’t even score 1 goal last night lol but smart move for sure." one said.

Jonny @j650corona LINK PSG couldn’t even score 1 goal last night lol but smart move for sure

Some fans trolled the NBA star by alleging he had a habit of winning championships by joining super teams.

Marco G @RealMarcoG LINK Teaming up with a team just won the chip is a KD signature

Conor @ConorOrConor LINK Dude just shows up when everything already built 😭

Here are other reactions at Durant's move.

Jokicism 🃏 @jokicgoatic15 LINK KDs made the news for everything besides winning since leaving Steph.

Galaxy.ai @galaxyai__ LINK KD just Eurostepped into the ownership game

Je'Kel @Je_Kel_ LINK I thought he changed leagues cause they couldnt find him a team omfg 🥀

Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins exchange words after ‘fistfights’ claims

The Phoenix Suns were arguably the most disappointing team in the NBA this season. Despite having three star scorers on the roster, the Suns failed to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-20 season. The team had problems, including a lack of defense and almost no bench strength.

Former NBA player DeMarcus Cousins claimed on “Run It Back” that there were fistfights within the Suns’ locker room.

His claim received a big pushback from his former teammate, Kevin Durant. The Suns’ star, who is the biggest name on the trade market, replied to a post by NBA Central on X and called Cousins’ claim “bulls**t.”

"I have to contest this 94 footer. This some bulls***t to throw on us," Durant wrote. “Yea yea yea we were trash this year ha ha ha but we NEVER got close to this. NEVER."

Later, Cousins responded, saying his source was a Suns player.

"The source was one of your teammates killa. 🤷🏿‍♂️ And I wasn’t referring to you! . Save this shit for the others homie…"

Although Durant defended his team, if the trade market news is true, the two-time NBA champion is nearly out of Phoenix. Teams including the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets have emerged as viable destinations for the All-Star player.

