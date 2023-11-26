"KD, Kobe, or Kyrie": Ja Morant ranks his favorite Nike signature shoes

Not long after getting drafted into the NBA, Ja Morant signed a deal with Nike to become one of their many sponsored athletes. The All-Star guard recently opened up on some of his favorite signature shoes from the iconic brand.

While Ja Morant signed with Nike in 2019, he didn't get his own shoe until a year ago. The "Ja 1" got released early in the 2022 season with multiple different colorways.

Before wearing his own shoe, the Memphis Grizzlies star had to pick from Nike's vast collection. In a recent video posted on Instagram, he showcased the endless amount of sneakers he owns and which ones are his favorites.

Overall, Morant puts Kobe Bryant's shoes at the top of his list. After that, he feels it's a toss up between Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The Ja 1's can be purchased on Nike's website and have a starting price of $110. Some of the available colorways include "Guava Ice," "Fly," and "We Cement."

Ja Morant's return to action rapidly approaching

When Nike first agreed to give Ja Morant a signature shoe, he was one of the NBA's rising young superstars. However, things quickly got off the rails for the young point guard.

Towards the end of the regular season last year, Ja Morant was seen holding a firearm in a video that went live on social media. The Memphis Grizzlies kept him away from the team for about a week, but he eventually made his return. Morant vowed not to do it again, but was caught a few weeks later.

Following the second instance, the league had no choice but to suspend Morant for his actions. He is slated to miss the first 25 games of this season.

At this point, Morant is already more than halfway through his suspension. In just a few short weeks, he'll be able to re-join his team on the court. The Grizzlies 26th game of the year is scheduled for December 23rd and is a road game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Memphis was one of the top teams in the Western Conference last year. However, without Morant in the lineup, they've struggled to stay competitive. Currently, they sit in 14th place with a record of 3-12.

If the Grizzlies want any shot at getting their season back on track, they'll need Morant to hit the ground running the second he is able to take the floor. Given the hole their in right now, this suspension might have cost the young core a key year in their development into a contender.