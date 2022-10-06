“KD and Kyrie scores so easily they may say f**k you Steve I’ma do what I wanna do” – Former NBA champion doubts if Nets could make it to the finals, identifies issues that could restrict Nets to win a title

Trusting teammates can play a huge role in a team's quest to win an NBA title. But trusting the head coach is a whole different story. Expectations are high for the Brooklyn Nets. Both the players and coaches are being watched with a close eye by fans and the media.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been with the Brooklyn Nets since 2019. But for various reasons, they haven't been able to carry the team to the NBA Finals. Internal issues are usually the cause of this. Star players tend to have big egos, so chemistry issues are expected.

In September 2020, the Nets announced former NBA MVP Steve Nash as their new head coach. Durant played a big part in Nash's recruitment to the Nets. The two spent time together with the Golden State Warriors from 2017-2019. Normally, a star player would be happy when the team caters to his needs. This is not the case in Brooklyn.

Over the summer, Durant requested a trade from the Nets. The front office tried to find a suitable trade partner, but were not getting the offers they had anticipated. Durant reportedly approached team owner Joe Tsai and gave him an ultimatum. Tsai had to choose between keeping KD or keeping head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks.

Tsai remained loyal to Nash and Marks. Eventually, KD retracted his trade request. The two sides have mended fences for the time being. However, the situation feels more temporary than permanent.

Former NBA player Channing Frye does not believe the Nets will have a successful season. He shared his reasons why:

"When you don't trust your coach when crunch time comes, that's a big thing. You gotta trust the playcall that the coach calls," Frye said.

"KD and Kyrie scores so easily they may say f**k you Steve [Nash] I’ma do what I wanna do."

"Can they do that consistently? Can they trust Steve to make the right call to sit the bench for six minutes a game during the regular season?"

The Nets have a shot at winning the NBA title, but Durant and Irving will have to completely trust their head coach.

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the deepest teams in the NBA

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets

The Nets strengthened their roster with the moves they made over the summer. The front office provided the 'Big Three' with enough depth to take them to the next level.

During the offseason, the Nets traded for Royce O'Neale. The 29-year old is a solid 3-and-D player who is capable of knocking down jumpers and defending multiple positions. Brooklyn also signed veteran guard TJ Warren to a one-year deal. The addition of these two players will be huge come playoff time.

The Nets also have shooters that could spread the floor for Ben Simmons. Joe Harris recently returned from a long-term injury and appeared in the Nets' preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. Seth Curry and Patty Mills are also with the team, providing the Nets with reliable outside shooting threats.

If the Nets win the 2023 NBA title, it will be because their depth players made a big difference.

The Nets kick off their 2022-23 season against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 19.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far