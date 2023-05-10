"KD losing with a superteam"- NBA fans destroy Kevin Durant as he nears elimination with the Suns

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns came up horribly short in Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets. With a potentially grim situation looming for the Suns, NBA fans didn't hesitate before going at Durant.

The Suns lost Game 5 against the Nuggets by 102-118 on Tuesday night. Although the spread displays a 16-point differential, Denver were nothing short of dominant in this game.

After a masterclass by Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets broke the deadlock to take a 3-2 lead in the series. Only one game away from elimination now, the Suns really do have their backs to the wall.

While the situation is quite daunting, Phoenix and their superstar Kevin Durant haven't been safe from criticism. Given the manner in which the Suns lost this game, NBA fans were quick to destroy Durant for losing even with one of the best teams in the league.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans on Twitter:

kawhi fan @KawhiNewEra @TheHoopCentral KD losing with a superteam that’s tuff he will reach kawhi @TheHoopCentral KD losing with a superteam that’s tuff he will reach kawhi

ໍ @supszns @TheHoopCentral Just watched Devin Booker for the 1st time & my goodness the tears in my eyes. The shooting, the dribbling, the style, the flow. Everything was absolute garbage from beginning to end, no wonder he has no rings. Definitely the worst player I’ve ever watched in my life. @TheHoopCentral Just watched Devin Booker for the 1st time & my goodness the tears in my eyes. The shooting, the dribbling, the style, the flow. Everything was absolute garbage from beginning to end, no wonder he has no rings. Definitely the worst player I’ve ever watched in my life.

IKD @ESPNneedsIKD @TheHoopCentral The Suns can only win if Booker and KD score like 35 each. This isn’t a winning formula for a championship. They both talented obviously, but the rest of the roster depth is glaring. Still a 3-2 series and anything can happen, but I think it’s over @TheHoopCentral The Suns can only win if Booker and KD score like 35 each. This isn’t a winning formula for a championship. They both talented obviously, but the rest of the roster depth is glaring. Still a 3-2 series and anything can happen, but I think it’s over

Tommy_O76 @_Tommy76_ @ESPNneedsIKD @TheHoopCentral They really thought KD was worth two young rising talents. Series ain't over yet tho @ESPNneedsIKD @TheHoopCentral They really thought KD was worth two young rising talents. Series ain't over yet tho

PlaybyPlayBark @playbyplaybark @TheHoopCentral Maybe we expect too much from KD @TheHoopCentral Maybe we expect too much from KD

𝙯𝙤 @ogchabzo @TheHoopCentral take back kd's final mvps and give them to curry @TheHoopCentral take back kd's final mvps and give them to curry

PlaybyPlayBark @playbyplaybark @SportsCenter All that firepower and the Suns still getting knocked off @SportsCenter All that firepower and the Suns still getting knocked off

MMAEXPERT @THEOGMMAEXPERT @SportsCenter LOL SUNS GET READY TO GO TO CANCUN @SportsCenter LOL SUNS GET READY TO GO TO CANCUN 💀

Considering the trend in the series thus far, the Phoenix Suns are still potent enough to defend themselves at home. That being said, they will face immense pressure to win Game 6.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker fail to carry the Suns

The Phoenix Suns practically shook the landscape of the league when they paired Kevin Durant with Devin Booker. With two of the most potent offensive players in the league, the Suns boasted unrealistic firepower. Unfortunately, this has also been their greatest flaw in the playoffs.

KD and Booker are routinely expected to combine for ridiculous scoring nights to lead Phoenix to a win. Although this worked out for them in Game 3 and Game 4, the Suns were outplayed in Game 5.

The superstar duo still managed to combine for a total of 54 points. However, the low efficiency definitely harmed Phoenix's offense. Additionally, other than Deandre Ayton, who had 14 points, the Suns didn't see any of the other players notch double-digit scoring.

The poor defensive output and the underwhelming support on offense was put on full display in Game 5. While also factoring in the absence of Chris Paul at this point, Phoenix just seems to be riddled with problems.

Durant and Booker will be forced to produce another miracle at home to keep their hopes alive. But unless they can win on the road, the Suns may see an end to their postseason aspirations.

