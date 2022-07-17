“KD loves to hoop… He’s gonna bust his a**, he’s gonna do everything he needs to do” - 2x NBA champion says Kevin Durant will be very professional with the Nets if he’s not traded in the next few months

There have been concerns that Kevin Durant will intentionally hurt the Brooklyn Nets if he stays. Two-time NBA champ Mike Miller, however, doesn't think so.

Durant requested a trade a day before the start of free agency. Since then, the Nets have failed to find a suitable trade partner for the four-time scoring champ.

In situations where players try to force their way out and fail, some have taken to playing poorly to make their point. Given the likelihood that Durant might stay with the Nets for, perhaps, another year, that has been a concern for many.

However, Miller believes Durant will not take that route. He says KD loves to hoop and trusts that the forward will be a professional.

Speaking with Justine Termine on SiriusXM NBA Radio, he said:

"I don't know if they're necessarily forcing their way out. I think they're asking for it. Teams are basically agreeing to do it. At the end of the day, you can force your way out all you want. At the end of the day, you have a contract signed, you go play it. I think people are handling it a little more professionally.

"I think the KD situation... KD likes to hoop. I know KD. KD loves to hoop, will always hoop. If they don't make a trade in the next month, two months, he's going to show up and be a professional and do his job. So, I think those are the ways people gotta start handling this. I understand you're unhappy. We're also paying you $35 - $40 million a year. Go do your job as we work through this.

"I guarantee you, if Sean Marks and Kevin Durant can't come to an agreement, or another team can't come to an agreement with the trade, he's going to show up at training camp. He's gonna bust his a**. He's gonna do everything he needs to do. He's gonna be professional about it.

"He's gonna win as many games for Brooklyn Nets until there is or isn't a trade."

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA



Former NBA Shooting Guard



@TermineRadio | @LegsESPN | #NetsWorld "If they don't make a trade in the next month, two months, he's going to show up, be a professional, and do his job"Former NBA Shooting Guard @MikeMiller_13 weighs in on Kevin Durant's trade request from the Brooklyn Nets

There is plenty of time for a trade to materialize. Sadly, Brian Windhorst has reported that some windows have closed for the Phoenix Suns to pursue Durant as they matched Deandre Ayton's offer sheet.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral "It just closes some windows that the Suns were interested in pursuing to get Kevin Durant."



- ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on the Suns matching Deandre Ayton’s offer sheet

The Brooklyn Nets will not let Kevin Durant go until they find a valuable trade

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets

There has been chatter that the Nets have received a few calls for Durant, but no team has been able to match their asking price.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Teams have been unwilling to meet the Nets' asking price for Kevin Durant, per @windhorstespn.



KD's value "may not be as high as the Nets wanted"

In the face of Rudy Gobert's trade, the value of stars has increased drastically. Gobert commanded several players and four draft picks from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Jazz are landing four Minnesota first-round picks and 2022 first-round pick Walker Kessler in the deal for Rudy Gobert, source tells ESPN. Minnesota is sending its 2023, 2025 and 2027 picks unprotected and a top-5 protected 2029 pick to Utah, sources tell ESPN. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

For a force like Durant, it would cost a lot more to get him. Losing Durant might force the Nets to rebuild, which means they might be more interested in gathering picks for the future.

The Suns were the favorites to land Durant, as they are also his preferred landing spot. However, a league executive does not think a package including Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and several draft picks will be enough to sway the Nets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far