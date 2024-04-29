"KD to Minnesota incoming" - NBA fans berate Kevin Durant and Suns after Timberwolves complete sweep

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns have been swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves and are out in the 2024 NBA playoffs. Fans reacted by berating Durant, who had 33 points in the 122-116 Game 4 loss.

Durant was 12-for-17 and was exceptional in Game 4 along with Devin Booker, who exploded for 49 points. However, the two superstars were the only bright spots for the Suns. Bradley Beal had another stinker, with nine points on 4-for-13 shooting.

The Suns were simply outplayed by the Timberwolves led by Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. Their defense was almost non-existent, especially in the second half. KD and Booker kept them afloat for as long as they could.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA fans reacted to the Phoenix Suns' elimination, with one fan claiming that Kevin Durant might be ready to demand a trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves this offseason.

It's a shot at the former MVP, who left the OKC Thunder in 2016 to join the Golden State Warriors after failing to beat them in the playoffs.

"KD to Minnesota incoming," a fan wrote.

"Damn, KD hasn't really done anything since he left the Warriors," another fan commented.

"KD swept once again, and didn't show up in the fourth. Retirement is near old man," a LeBron James fan celebrated.

Expand Tweet

Others were just plain disappointed with the entire team, as they were formed to win a championship. The Suns' failure this season might be the end of the superteam era of the NBA.

"Gotta be the worst superteam ever formed," one fan remarked.

"The Suns may have ended the superteam era. KD did good for the league in the end," another fan claimed.

"The Suns created the Worst Superteam of all time... Sold their franchise for the most overrated played in NBA history... Traded one of the greatest points guards ever, and replaced with an average Bradley Beal... No draft picks left.. The Franchise is in shambles," a fan ranted.

What did Kevin Durant say after getting swept?

Kevin Durant spoke to reporters after the Phoenix Suns got swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves. About why the Suns didn't perform well in the playoffs, he replied that it all comes down to the team's inconsistencies throughout the season.

"We could be better in all areas. It's hard to pinpoint just one thing right now. I mean you reflect back on the season, I think that I've been saying we just was inconsistent with our play and in the style of play that we wanted but that's as far as I'll go.

"I think guys will dig deep this summer. Work out, work on what they need to work on individually, coaching staff going try to make adjustments," Durant said. [0:31 - 0:59]

Kevin Durant will remain active this summer after he was named in the 12-man roster for Team USA's quest to win the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback