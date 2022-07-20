“KD on that team with a healthy Zion could be a very dangerous” - Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo believes the Pelicans can come up with a package for Kevin Durant centered around 1x All-Star

Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo believes the New Orleans Pelicans can create a massive package for the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Kevin Durant.

The Kevin Durant saga in Brooklyn has dominated the news this offseason. The asking price for a superstar of his stature is large. The megadeal that sent Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves increased Durant's value. The Nets are demanding an All-Star-caliber player in addition to multiple draft picks.

Many analysts have suggested the reigning champions Golden State Warriors are in a position to make such a blockbuster trade. They have several young players and future picks to satisfy the Nets. However, Chris Russo has another franchise in mind. He believes Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans can form a formidable team in the West. He said, on ESPN's "First Take":

"The team that I could see where he would be somewhat reasonable about going there and the Nets could get a big player back and build their team around ... are the Pelicans. Because they can get Ingram back and they can build their team around Ingram and [Kevin Durant] would play in New Orleans."

Russo presented the Pelicans' track record from last year. He added that they made the playoffs without Zion Williamson and "knocked the Clippers out" in the play-in tournament. He continued:

"I got a lot of young players and I got Williamson and they could be very very good … You put Durant on that team and I know that Ingram's great, but Durant's better. You put Durant in that team with a healthy Zion, that team could be very dangerous."

The New Orleans Pelicans have done a fantastic job building a playoff-ready roster. They traded for CJ McCollum last season. They made the postseason even with their star forward, Zion Williamson, playing no games all year.

They have the services of former MIP Brandon Ingram, who Russo suggests could be part of the trade package. This hypothetical trade would create a Big 3 of Durant, Williamson and McCollum, making them an instant contender.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets get their wish as well. They can add one-time All-Star Ingram to their lineup and receive multiple draft picks.

Chris Russo suggests Kevin Durant's only other option is to stay with the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets in the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs

With the kind of package the Brooklyn Nets are demanding, not many teams are inclined to trade for Kevin Durant. There aren't many teams that have the resources to acquire him unless Durant signs off on joining a rebuilding lottery team.

The Warriors and the Pelicans are his two viable options. There is very little chance he reunites with Steph Curry and joins a team that just won the NBA Finals.

If the Pelicans don't make a trade, he will have to stay in Brooklyn and honor his contract. Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo added that Kevin Durant would have to apologize to the fanbase, or he wouldn't be welcomed back with open arms.

"Could I also see him going to the owner and saying, 'You know what? I rescind. I want to be here.' He's also going to give a little mea culpa to the fans," said Russo. "He's got to say 'You know what? My apologies. I'm committed to the Nets.' He's got to do that to the fans but I think right now those are the two spots."

If Durant stays, there is a chance that Kyrie Irving will also. They have Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, TJ Warren and Royce O'Neale. With their current roster, they certainly look like championship contenders.

