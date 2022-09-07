Kevin Durant tweets desiring a 99 overall in NBA 2K23

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the world, but he's not exactly all the way to the top. Despite his impressive skills, his rating in NBA 2K23 is 96, which he considers laughable.

The video game is scheduled to be released on Friday, and 2K Sports has already revealed a list of the top players. Unfortunately, Durant does not have a maximum rating, but that isn't his fault.

2K Sports has decided to remove the 99 overall rating from the game. This means Giannis Antetokounmpo is the highest-rated player, just one point better than Durant.

Durant took to Twitter to let his disapproval be known. He tweeted to Ronnie Singh, the community manager of the video game. The two-time NBA champion demanded an explanation for his rating, saying it's laughable.

Durant's rating is 96, which is still incredible. This is the same rating the superstar had in 2K22. He wasn't happy about it back then either. Last year, Durant had another 2K complaint. He believed his rating should have been 99 because he does everything great on the floor.

Ronnie 2K had a smart response to Durant's latest query.

Of course, this isn't going to happen. Michael Jordan will remain a cover athlete for 2K23 and Durant's rating will remain unchanged. Even with a 96 rating, Kevin Durant will dominate the video game and possibly be the greatest scorer in it.

Kevin Durant and other top rated NBA 2K23 players

Kevin Durant would have loved to have a 99 overall rating in NBA 2K23, but that isn't going to happen. No active player has this rating, which makes the Brooklyn Nets superstar the second-best player in the video game.

More specifically, he is tied for second place with LeBron James, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. All of them have a 96 overall rating, which sounds completely reasonable.

According to 2K Sports, the next best player in the league is Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks. He has a 95 overall rating. Doncic was a cover athlete for last year's game and his overall rating was 94.

Despite missing the entire last season, Kawhi Leonard is right behind Doncic with a 94 overall rating. Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and Ja Morant are all rated 93.

It's important to note that 2K Sports hasn't revealed all the player ratings so far. However, most superstars have had their ratings revealed and the game will begin with these ratings.

NBA 2K23 players will be receiving constant updates throughout the next season which will adjust their player ratings. Kevin Durant might get a bump in his rating, but it is still unlikely to reach 99.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman