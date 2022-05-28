“Keep this dynasty going… It looks like it will” - Brian Windhorst compares the Golden State Warriors to Michael Jordan’s legendary Chicago Bulls team, believes team needed to recharge

The Golden State Warriors have found their way back to the NBA Finals after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals. For a team that has dealt with a shocking amount of adversity in recent years, it's been a remarkable return to the biggest stage.

In 2018, after the Warriors won the NBA championship three times in four years, it looked like the beginning of a special dynasty. But injuries to key stars set the team back.

Steph Curry missed an extended part of the year at one point, and star wing Klay Thompson suffered numerous injuries, keeping him out for multiple seasons. Even Draymond Green was sidelined for an extended period of time.

But they are starting to look like the Warriors teams of old.

On ESPN's "Get Up" on Friday, analyst Brian Windhorst compared Golden State to the legendary Chicago Bulls team of Hall of Famer Michael Jordan:

"It's the same core players. It's the same guys who are going to be Hall of Famers. And it's actually somewhat comparable to the Bulls. I think it's very dangerous to compare anything to the Bulls, but in the Bulls' situation they were there and then Jordan needed to recharge. ... And then they came back.

"This team needed to recharge in this case. It was just terrible injuries that hit them and they recharged, but they have the same guys."

Windhorst said the Warriors are looking to continue to their greatness and build off the potential dynasty. Windhorst also said that the organization would be wise to keep the core together.

"I would say take a lesson from the Chicago Bulls: Keep it together. Don't kick the coach out the door. Don't drive the star players out the door. Keep this dynasty going as long as he can, and it looks like it will whether they win the title this year or not."

Golden State Warriors heading to NBA Finals

It's been a remarkable year for the Golden State Warriors, who are four wins away from another NBA championship. The Warriors are set to play the winner of the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

Golden State Warriors @warriors The Golden State Warriors are the first franchise since the 1991-98 Chicago Bulls to make six Finals appearances in an eight-year span. The Golden State Warriors are the first franchise since the 1991-98 Chicago Bulls to make six Finals appearances in an eight-year span. https://t.co/EO7Q1LfLnj

For the Warriors, it's a remarkable feat. The team has become the first franchise since the 1991-98 Chicago Bulls to make six NBA Finals appearances in an eight-year span. Yes, those were the same Bulls led by Michael Jordan. It's been a storybook return to the Finals for Golden State. Only time will tell if the Warriors can add another chapter to their legendary dynasty.

