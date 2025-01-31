"Keep playing the game you love": Dwyane Wade cheers Bronny James after rookie's improved outing against Wizards

LA Lakers rookie Bronny James has been off to a slow start since coming to the NBA. He has also been the subject of criticism for his performances, but he also isn't without supporters. One of them who has encouraged the first-year guard is three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade.

Bronny had the best scoring output of his young career on Thursday against the Washington Wizards, scoring five points and registering two rebounds, two assists and a steal.

While it was far from a solid outing, Wade viewed it in a positive light. He went to Instagram to post an encouragement for Bronny to continue working hard.

"Keep playing the game you love young man, and enjoy putting in the work @bronny," Wade wrote.

Dwyane Wade encourages Bronny James on Instagram after his performance against the Washington Wizards (Photo credits: dwyanewade/Instagram)

The reel Dwyane Wade shared on his IG stories was re-posted by the LA Lakers. It featured a clip of Bronny James attacking the hoop against second-year Wizards big man Tristan Vukcevic.

Bronny found an open angle to attack the hoop and elevated for a lay-up despite the 6-foot-10 Vukcevic's presence. The Laker rookie's daring attempt to attack the hoop despite the size difference paid off, as he made the basket and was fouled for the and-1.

LeBron James, Bronny's father, registered a team-high 24 points and 11 assists, while Rui Hachimura added 22, Jaxson Hayes contributed a double-double with 10 points and boards, while guards Austin Reaves and Max Christie added 17 and 13 points, respectively.

Additionally, Shake Milton and rookie Dalton Knecht scored in double figures off the bench. Milton finished with 21 and Knecht added 10. In fact, every other Lakers player who stepped on the court scored against the Wizards. Christian Koloko, Jarred Vanderbilt and Trey Jamison III scored four apiece.

LA's total team effort resulted in a landslide 134-96 victory against Washington.

Bronny James has scored in only two other games for the LA Lakers

Bronny James has split his time between the Lakers main roster and its G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. This season, he has suited up in 14 contests on the main roster, scoring in only three outings. Aside from his five-point outing against the Wizards, he has scored twice more.

The first time he did so was in his second NBA game, a road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 30, 2024. He scored two points and also dished two assists and had one steal.

The second time Bronny James scored was against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 6, 2024, dropping two points once again. He has gone scoreless in his 10 other outings.

