"Keep it private till you feel sure": La La Anthony at 'loss for words' after being put on spot over viral TikTok dating tease with mystery man

La La Anthony appeared on Complex for an interview with Speedy Morman on Thursday. Things didn’t go to plan for Anthony as she found herself at a loss for words after Morman began to question the celebrity about relationships.The conversation started with Anthony explaining a comment that she and Carmelo’s son, Kiyan, made about what she should look for in a man. Morman used Anthony’s explanation to shift the topic and ask her what she’s looking for.The sudden shift put Anthony on the spot, leaving her speechless. She collected herself and answered, describing what she would want in a relationship.&quot;You're good, it's not a lot of times that I'm at a loss for words.&quot; Anthony said. &quot;They want somebody that makes them happy, they want to laugh, they wanna have fun ... I think most people want somebody who believes in god, believes in family. Those are the things that I want, I don't think I'm much different than most people.&quot; (14:30)Morman then brought up Anthony’s viral TikTok from early July. She posted a clip of herself trying to pull a man into frame, but failing. The clip had sparked plenty of speculation online, and Anthony responded with a laugh.&quot;Oh my god, you are too good,” Anthony said. “So sometimes it's nice to tease certain things. So sometimes it's nice to just give a little peek but not too much.&quot;Anthony said she only gave fans a small tease in the TikTok because she values privacy when it comes to relationships.&quot;I think it's good to keep things private until you're ready for the world to know about it.&quot; Anthony said. &quot;Keep it private till you feel sure and also until you're ready to deal with everything that comes with it.&quot;You just want to be careful, I feel like it's a lot of miserable people in the world, everybody doesn't want to see you happy.&quot;La La Anthony has kept her dating life private since her divorce from Carmelo AnthonyLa La Anthony met NBA legend Carmelo Anthony in 2003. The pair started dating shortly after, and were engaged by 2004. They were together for close to two decades, tying the knot in 2010 and then finalizing their divorce in 2021. Since her split from Carmelo, La La has kept her dating life away from the public eye. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer viral TikTok video from July is a rare exception and even that doesn't confirm the identity of Anthony's partner.