"Keep all of our problems in-house": D’Angelo Russell preaches avoiding media leaks amid various Lakers rumors

Amid the constant trade rumors surrounding his team, LA Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell put forth another masterful performance on Sunday. Russell finished with a game-high 34 points, eight assists and six 3-pointers on 66.7% shooting as the Lakers blew out the Portland Trail Blazers 134-110. Afterward, he touched on the keys to LA sustaining its success.

Sunday’s victory marked the Lakers’ third in their last four games, helping them get back to .500 (22-22). Notably, their recent hot stretch has coincided with Russell’s improved play.

After being benched seven straight games (Dec. 23 to Jan. 11), the 27-year-old was re-inserted into LA’s starting lineup on Jan. 13. He has since thrived, averaging 27.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 4.4 3-pointers per game on 55.9% shooting over his last five games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following Sunday’s win, Russell was asked how he’s been able to settle into a consistent offensive rhythm. He attributed it to him being more aggressive and learning from his time on the sidelines.

“Just attack, attack, attack,” Russell said. “When I was out, I got to see what I was missing and where I was missing. So, I’m trying to find ways to just continue to capitalize and be myself.”

The former All-Star was also asked how the Lakers can keep up their strong play ahead of their upcoming six-game road trip. He highlighted how the team needs to stick together and prevent its internal issues from leaking to the public.

“Just keep our confidence high, keep all of our problems in-house, work on it and when we’re ready to put it on display for the world, we’ll do that,” Russell said. “But just got to stay tight, tighten that group and stay connected.”

(1:42 mark below)

Expand Tweet

Also Read: D’Angelo Russell's top 5 scoring games as an LA Lakers player

D’Angelo Russell's strong run amid trade buzz could force Lakers to keep him

Given D’Angelo Russell’s strong run, many have started to wonder whether the Lakers could keep him past the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Per multiple reports, Russell doesn’t hold much league-wide trade value. However, he has one of LA’s most tradeable contracts.

The nine-year veteran is in the first year of the two-year, $36 million contract that he signed this past offseason. At the time that he inked the deal, many speculated that he could be a future trade chip.

However, if the Lakers can’t get back a significant return, they may be best served holding onto Russell and seeing if his strong play continues.

Also Read: "Sometimes may not be in agreement": Darvin Ham admits discord with trade candidate D’Angelo Russell

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!