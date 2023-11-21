"Keep it out of the public eye" - Shaquille O'Neal drops wisdom for Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s romance

The media can't get enough of Travis Klece and Taylor Swift anytime they are spotted together in public, which garnered a reaction from Shaquille O'Neal to give some wisdom on their relationship, as per People's Nicholas Rice. The legendary NBA big man is no stranger to the media and public getting too updated with his dating history and even his marriage life back in the day.

"Keep it out of the public eye," O'Neal said. "They look good together. I wish them nothing but the best, and I hope they're happy."

From Shaquille O'Neal's comments, his relationship advice is simple, as he tells the couple to keep their relationship private as much as possible, away from the public eye. Considering the status of Kelce and Swift in their fields, along with the reputation that both have to maintain, attention from the public and the media can only further complicate things for them.

Additionally, the Lakers legend made sure to complement the couple, wishing them nothing but the best in their relationship.

It all started when there were rumblings about the two dating together after Travis Kelce made the first move when he invited the famous pop star to one of his games. Ever since Taylor Swift showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Kelce play, the two have made a few public appearances in NFL games and even late-night dates.

Shaquille O'Neal looks back on past relationships

When it comes to his past relationships, Shaquille O'Neal didn't mince any words when he mentioned how he messed up what he had with the two women he was previously with, as per Today's Alex Portee.

"I had two perfect women," O'Neal said, "and I messed it up." My first one was my baby mother, Arnetta [Yardbourgh], and then I met Shaunie [Nelson]. Shaunie was also a perfect woman, and I messed it up."

"We were young and always just doing dumb stuff," O'Neal added. "But the good thing about our relationship is [that] they forgave me, and we have a good relationship now. But when you ask me about the perfect woman, I had two perfect women, and I messed it up just by, you know, being dumb."

From Shaquille O'Neal's comments, the 15-time NBA All-Star knew that he messed up a good thing twice with Arnetta Yardbourgh and Shaunie Nelson. They were the "perfect women" from his point of view and he is grateful that his relationship with them is in a good place right now.