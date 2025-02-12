  • home icon
"Keeping our foot on necks": Lisa Leslie, $100,000,000 Olympian drop wholesome reaction to Vanessa Bryant's Nike Kobe 6 ahead of NBA All-Star break

By Avi Shravan
Modified Feb 12, 2025 19:40 GMT
Lisa Leslie, $100,000,000 US sports great's wholesome reaction to Vanessa Bryant dropping Nike Kobe 6 ahead of NBA All-Star. (Image Source: Imagn)

On Wednesday, Vanessa Bryant previewed the newest Nike Kobe 6s on Instagram, sparking reactions from WNBA legend Lisa Leslie and Michael Phelps.

The post included a video of the sneakers set to Kendrick Lamar and SZA's song "All the Stars."

Leslie dropped a comment to show her support.

"We keeping our foot on Necks!!!! #MambaForever🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Love it V❤️❤️," Leslie wrote.

Phelps, who is worth $100 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), reacted with four heart-eyed emojis.

Lisa Leslie and Michael Phelp react to Vanessa Bryant's IG post. (Credits: @vanessabryant/Instagram)

The new Nike Kobe 6s features a star-inspired design on an all-white body while retaining the Kobe 6's signature design. The sneakers feature a plain white sole with "Nike Zoom" branding.

A black Swoosh provides contrast, and the starry pattern transitions into diamond shapes near the vamp. The Kobe 6 Protro "Sail" will be released on Thursday.

Vanessa Bryant expresses her thoughts on a resurfaced video featuring Kobe Bryant, Gianna and Luka Doncic

Vanessa Bryant expressed her thoughts on a resurfaced video of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna having a heartfelt moment with Luka Doncic. The video was from 2019 when Doncic was still playing for the Dallas Mavericks. The NBA's Instagram handle shared it on Feb. 5.

Vanessa shared the video on her Instagram story and accompanied her thoughts in the caption.

"Kobe & Gigi💜"
Vanessa Bryant reacts to Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna sharing a moment with Luka Doncic. (Credits: @vanessabryant/Instagram)

Bryant admired Doncic, and in the video, he speaks Slovenian to the former Mavs star. Doncic made headlines this month after the Mavs traded him to the Lakers. He debuted for the Lakers on Monday's 132-113 win against the Utah Jazz.

Edited by Ribin Peter
