'Kemba Walker will play in season restart' - Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens after star misses another practice

The Boston Celtics have been one of the most steadfast teams to turn up for practice in the NBA bubble. So far, they are one of the few teams who haven't had a common rest day for the squad.

With the Cs sitting third in the Eastern Conference, the prospect of facing the Sixers or the Pacers must be uppermost in coach Brad Stevens's mind as he gets his team ready for the restart.

For today's Zoom press conference, the Boston Celtics sent veteran Brad Wanamaker and Marcus Smart with Brad Stevens. Stevens, who has guided the Boston Celtics to the playoffs in each of his last six seasons with the franchise, was first asked about the health and state of All Star point guard Kemba Walker.

He responded by saying:

Kemba Walker did not practice today. he went through a hard personal workout yesterday. But he is feeling good. The day on, day off thing will be in effect for a while for Walker.Every indication we have is that he'll be available when we play games."

ALSO READ: Boston Celtics star left unimpressed with accommodation inside NBA bubble

Marcus Smart on how practice is going: "Guys have been a little winded. A little rusty. But we're back. Everyone is looking good. Everybody from our team is back into rhythm and we're ready to go." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 15, 2020

The Boston Celtics have got one of the most versatile teams in terms of options in the swingman role, and Stevens admitted as much:

Advertisement

That's been our strength all season long. We'll have to pick up where we left on on offense and defense because we were in pretty shape when you look at the big picture."

Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers

Marcus Smart and Brad Stevens were pretty circumspect when asked about how they were spending time in the bubble. While Stevens said most of his time goes into designing the practice sessions, Smart said he's using the down time to hang out with teammates and rest.

Brad Stevens on what he's doing in his down time: "There’s not that many activities to do, so I try to take a couple hours to be outside. I golfed once or twice, but other than that, I’m just preparing for practice. There’s a lot that goes into practicing the right way." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 15, 2020

Boston Celtics are gelling well

On being asked about how he plans to restart the season, Smart was pretty emphatic:

We don't have time to ease into things. Once we step on the floor we're coming to work and we gotta get it going right off the rip. We're trying to draw blood and kick each other's asses, excuse my French."

Boston Celtics fans have been treated to heavy doses of backup point guard Brad Wanamaker in Kemba Walker's absence due to injury. The 31-year-old has been a key member of the Boston Celtics' rotation, and that shouldn't change with the season restart:

"I'm not here to replace Kemba. I'm here to play my role and do what I can."

Today we had a good practice. Everyone was going right at it. Going at each other. Talking trash. Today was a good one."

ALSO READ: Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart will have 'Freedom' on his jersey, wanted to write 'I Matter'