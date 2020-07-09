Boston Celtics star left unimpressed with accommodation inside NBA bubble

The Boston Celtics traveled to Orlando on Wednesday.

Enes Kanter shared the experience of his first day inside the NBA bubble.

Boston Celtics

The NBA is quickly heading towards the season restart on 30 July with teams now slowly arriving in Orlando, Florida. The Boston Celtics were one of the many teams on the move on Wednesday and have arrived at the Disney World Resorts.

Just like several other players who shared their experience on Day 1 inside the NBA bubble, Celtics' Enes Kanter too decided to express his thoughts.

Enes Kanter gives a tour of his hotel room in Orlando

Ener Kanter

The Boston Celtics center took to Instagram and posted a video story of his stay at the Disney World Resorts for the three-month duration of the remaining NBA season. You can check out the video below:

Enes Kanter just shared a video of his hotel room in Orlando: pic.twitter.com/L8PSR2jW7w — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) July 9, 2020

Well, Kanter doesn't bother to hide his disappointment at the size of the room that he's been put in. The NBA players will already be subjected to a long list of safety protocols that have been outlined in the 113-page manual shared by the league. Judging by Kanter's reaction, the allocated stays aren't helping much in that regard.

We'll have to wait and see the reactions of the other players as the remaining NBA teams head to Orlando throughout this week. Boston Celtics players are putting up at the Gran Destino resort which will also be hosting other top teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Advertisement

Enes Kanter happy with first meal inside NBA bubble

One thing that has got everyone's attention is the meals that NBA players are being fed inside the NBA bubble. Fans and players alike have taken to social media and had a good laugh about the spread on offer.

Also read: Hilarious Twitter reactions as NBA stars share photos of dinner at Disney World

Well, at least one NBA player wasn't complaining about his first meal at Disney World and that's Enes Kanter. He shared a video of the same too:

Enes Kanter: “Our first meal in the bubble in Orlando. We got steak, greens, sweet potato, chips, fruit, some cheese, bread, salad, and some milk. I actually like it a lot. Not bad. Thank you.” pic.twitter.com/gM5H46xyME — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) July 9, 2020

The meal includes items such as steak, greens, cheese, salad among other things and the Boston Celtics center seemed satisfied. This certainly looks like an improvement on the spread shared by the likes of Troy Daniels and Chris Chiozza yesterday.

Boston Celtics looking for 18th NBA title in Orlando

The Boston Celtics will be re-starting their NBA campaign with a matchup against Eastern Conference leaders and championship contenders Milwaukee Bucks.

The Boston Celtics have their task cut out

They are currently placed third in the East and will be looking to make the most of their eight seeding games. Boston Celtics' schedule also includes tough fixtures against the likes of Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat. The likes of Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, and Jaylen Brown would be hoping to lead the Cs their first NBA title in over a decade.

Also read: 10 greatest players in Boston Celtics' franchise history