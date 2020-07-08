Hilarious Twitter reactions as NBA stars share photos of dinner at Disney Land in Orlando

NBA Twitter undergoes a meltdown after a first look at the players' meals in the Orlando.

NBA Twitter is in hysterics after looking at the sorry meal packets that players are having to consume in their first few days inside Disney World

Toronto Raptors v Denver Nuggets

Tuesday saw the entry of the first few NBA teams into the Disney World bubble at Orlando. With a two-day quarantine looming in front of them, the players might have sought solace at the idea of having some nice food to keep them in good spirits. But they were definitely in for a disarming surprise when they got their first meal of the day.

Troy Daniels shares his first meal inside the Orlando Bubble on Instagram pic.twitter.com/jpORX6P7cn — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 8, 2020

The Denver Nuggets' Troy Daniels took to Instagram to share a picture of his lunch tray which had a very similar look to the food trays one gets in an airplane - his first meal in the bubble. The Brooklyn Nets' Chris Chiozza followed suit with a similar looking meal on his Instagram story, soon after.

Chris Chiozza shares his Bubble meal... pic.twitter.com/kjrj2lh17R — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 8, 2020

The small portions and packaged food look pretty much like what a low-cost airline normally provides its passengers with. Understandably, the sight got NBA fans on Twitter in hysteria, resulting in some very funny reactions.

players when they come back pic.twitter.com/50PMaOR9Zj — Brodie (@RussUndefeated) July 8, 2020

Lebron after he see’s the NBA “Bubble” meal pic.twitter.com/wayc4Woti2 — 𝕄𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕙𝕂𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕪 (@MistahKelly) July 8, 2020

NBA legend Isaiah Thomas chimes in with an important point

Free agent point guard Isaiah Thomas, who has been teammates with LeBron James in the past, could not contain himself.

Advertisement

No way Bron eating this LOL https://t.co/mGWgPBbS6S — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 8, 2020

ALSO READ: NBA 2019-20: 5 players for whom Orlando could be the last chance to win a Championship

Given the demanding nature of the NBA, and the fact that practice sessions can last longer than 3 hours on an average day, NBA players are expected to consume over 4500 calories a day. The sorry-looking size of these meal packets does definitely warrant the scrutiny that fans are putting it under.

Nikola Jokic will definitely not prefer this cuisine

One might wonder whether this was all the Grand Floridian or the Grand Destino's kitchens had on offer. A closer look at the meal tray on the second table reveals that other offerings include: fresh garden greens, arugula, watermelon. Also included are grilled chicken, Parmesan polenta and white fish along with pasta Bolognese.

Bron lookin’ at the bubble chef like.. pic.twitter.com/DD11t2jrR6 — The New Normal (@vaslyfe) July 8, 2020

LeBron's menu today is still... pic.twitter.com/WBLTe9dNsJ — F W (@fxwxb) July 8, 2020

Mickey Mouse: Its dinner time!!

Bron: pic.twitter.com/g5YSXLhU0W — Smiling Dro Frazier (@hydrothemc) July 8, 2020

Me after sneaking them Popeye's at a crazy markup pic.twitter.com/WuVFz9hR2X — Slam🏀Dank (@NBA_Mixes) July 8, 2020

ESPN's Marc Stein, however, reports that this is only a temporary state of affairs. Once the teams are done with their two-day isolation period, they will probably be given access to the Disney restaurants within their accomodating hotels. Teams will also be able to hire private chefs to feed the whole team with custom meals Even players are allowed to hire their own chefs if they want to according to the star NBA reporter.

ALSO READ: NBA Playoffs 2019-20: 3 teams that can stop the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference