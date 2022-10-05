Video: "When y'all do this, me and my dad gonna be there" - MLB legend is excited to watch Bronny James playing in the NBA with LeBron James, says it will be a milestone for any modern-day athlete

Ken Griffey Jr. has accomplished a rare feat that LeBron James is trying to achieve before he retires. Griffey Jr. was teammates with his father, Ken Griffey Sr. in the 1990s. The LA Lakers superstar hasn't been shy about his desire to play with his son, Bronny James.

During a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Griffey Jr. shared that he is anticipating the James father-son duo teaming up, noting that he will be in attendance with his father. He said:

"As soon as they get there, I'm taking my father to the game. The first father and son gonna visit that one. That is already on the list. I already told him, I called him, I said, 'man, look, when y'all do this, me and my dad gonna be there.' This is part of it. This is history."

Griffey Jr. added:

"To have modern day athletes do it, I'm over there like this, I can't wait. I'm like everybody else, glued to the TV like, 'Okay, is he going to Ohio State because d**n, then I gotta wait three years. Maybe he'd be one and done.' I'm over there calculating, too. 'Okay, my dad would be 75.'"

LeBron James has stated that one of his career goals involves playing with his son. If he continues to perform at the level that he did in 2021-2022, there is no reason why he should retire anytime soon.

Watch Ken Griffey Jr.'s comments on LeBron James below (starting at the 1:21:17 mark):

LeBron James recently praised Ken Griffey Jr.

LeBron James' motivation to play with his son could potentially be attributed to watching Ken Griffey Jr. do so during his childhood. During a recent Q&A with NBA TV, James labeled Griffey Jr. as his favorite player growing up.

With James idolizing Griffey Jr. as a child, it is no surprise that he would like to share father-son moments on an NBA court with his son. Griffey Jr. and his father were able to create two iconic moments that live on over thirty years later.

Check out Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. hit back-to-back home runs:

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



They became the first father-son duo to homer in the same game 31 years ago today, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. gave us this iconic moment and went back-to-back.They became the first father-son duo to homer in the same game 31 years ago today, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. gave us this iconic moment and went back-to-back.They became the first father-son duo to homer in the same game ⚾ https://t.co/WKcoa5otal

Check out Ken Griffey Jr. steal a fly ball from Ken Griffey Sr.:

MLB Vault @MLBVault Ken Griffey Jr. stealing a fly ball from his dad is an all-time clip. #BlackHistoryMonth Ken Griffey Jr. stealing a fly ball from his dad is an all-time clip. #BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/LGNEbjcXwo

The two plays have lived on in baseball history, even as the years have passed. A father and son hitting back-to-back home runs and sharing the same outfield is something that seemed unreal before this.

As Bronny James nears his high school graduation, there is the possibility that the James' could join the Griffey's in this amazing accomplishment.

Check out LeBron James' response to Ken Griffey's statements below:

LeBron James @KingJames 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 @sportingnews



Ken Griffey Jr. is going to be in attendance if LeBron and Bronny ever play together "When that happens, I'm going to be there. I'm going to take my dad to the game."Ken Griffey Jr. is going to be in attendance if LeBron and Bronny ever play together @KingJames "When that happens, I'm going to be there. I'm going to take my dad to the game."Ken Griffey Jr. is going to be in attendance if LeBron and Bronny ever play together @KingJames 👑 https://t.co/6UNcHWZCTt One of my favorite people in the world!! Love you kid! Thank you for love and support from the first day I stepped on the scene. twitter.com/sportingnews/s… One of my favorite people in the world!! Love you kid! Thank you for love and support from the first day I stepped on the scene. twitter.com/sportingnews/s…

