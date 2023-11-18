 "Kendall Jenner doesn't count": Devin Booker gets trolled by NBA Twitter for digging up 'Damn I want her' KD tweet from 2010

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner had a very public relationship that put them in headlines on a number of occasions. While they are no longer an item, Booker recently found himself on the receiving end of some jokes from NBA Twitter users after he dug up an old tweet of teammate Kevin Durant's.

The Tweet was one of many old Tweets from Durant to go viral recently. In the Tweet, KD wrote about sitting on the edge of his bed and thinking about how he had feelings for someone or was starting to catch feelings for someone. At the time (2010), Durant was in his early 20s.

On Saturday morning, Durant's teammate Devin Booker reposted the Tweet, writing "Mood" in a post that has since generated plenty of attention from fans. In the replies, many were quick to crack jokes at his expense while referring to his past relationship with Kendall Jenner.

This wasn't the only Tweet from Durant to resurface in recent years and the star has something of a history of amusing social media activity.

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant's hopes of winning a title together

Last season saw Devin Booker and Kevin Durant make their first run at an NBA title together. While Booker rose to the occasion, including a 40-point game against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals, Durant struggled at times.

After being eliminated from the playoffs, the team's front office went to work, acquiring Bradley Beal in a blockbuster trade that made the Suns a team to be feared. With three elite scorers who can create for themselves at will, the Suns jumped out as favorites in the West.

Despite that, the team has struggled with injuries through the early stretch of the season. While Booker dealt with a toe injury, Beal has dealt with a back injury of his own that has kept him sidelined.

Heading into the weekend, reports indicated that Beal was still trying to work his way back to 100%. As a result, he will be sidelined for three weeks and then re-evaluated. In the meantime, Devin Booker will join Durant in hopes of helping the team stay afloat in a stacked Western Conference.

Currently, the team sits with a 6-6 record that sees them tied for eighth place in the West. After a clash with the Utah Jazz, the two teams will run things back on Sunday in a highly anticipated rematch.