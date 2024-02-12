Kendra Randle completes Scottish fan's Julius Randle wish by getting him signed jersey from Knicks star 

A Julius Randle fan was over the moon when the New York Knicks star's wife, Kendra Randle, made his wish come true by getting him signed by the 3x NBA All-Star.

The fan who had traveled from Scotland to watch the Knicks play at Madison Square Garden may not have seen Randle tale the court or witnessed a Knicks win, but his dream wish of getting an autograph was made possible by Kendra.

He took to X later to share his happiness while also thanking the KALORE owner for her gesture.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While he expressed his sadness that the Knicks went down with a loss, he was happy that he had a signed autograph from his favorite player.

Not the desired result, but I can only confirm what all of Knicks Twitter already knew… @KendraRandle_ is the absolute GOAT. Photo on the court at half time and my jersey autographed by Julius. Can’t tell you how much this means to me. Thank you"

Expand Tweet

The news was tweeted by Knicks reporter Rebecca Haarlow.

If you didn’t catch this story, it’s a great one. This gent came to watch his Knicks from Scotland and @KendraRandle made the night pretty epic!!

Expand Tweet

And Kendra Randle responded with a string of heart emojis.

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing, Randle is recovering from a dislocated shoulder and will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks. The forward sustained the injury against the Miami Heat during the final four minutes of the game and exited the matchup.

Later, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Julius Randle's injury was a dislocated shoulder and his return would be "measured in weeks and not months."

Julius Randle and the Knicks are legitimate title contenders

Julius Randle might miss a good chunk of games, but the veteran forward is expected to return to the playoffs.

Recently, the Knicks bolstered their firepower ahead of the trade deadline by adding Bojan Bogdanovich and Alec Burke, both of whom made their appearances in the team's loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks acquired the two players from the Detroit Pistons for Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, Ryan Arcidiacono, and two future second-round picks.

Both the former Pistons stars provided the additional offense, and Burke demonstrated his skills when he came off the bench to drop 22 points against the Pacers. The moves make the Knicks bonafide title contenders even though the side deals with injuries to Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and OG Anunoby.

Anunoby’s gritty defense and spot-up shooting have been a perfect match alongside Randle and Brunson — two ball-dominant stars. Now, with more firepower, the Knicks will hope to go the distance.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!