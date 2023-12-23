Kendra Randle shares adorable throwback snaps of son Kayden in sweet birthday tribute: “You have the biggest heart”

Julius Randle's son celebrated his seventh birthday on Saturday, December 23rd, with the Knicks' star's wife, Kendra, posting photos to commemorate the occasion. The couple met while both attending the University of Kentucky, where Julius was a standout with the school's basketball team, and Kendra was studying fashion design. After several years of dating, the couple took the next step together.

In addition to getting married, they also welcomed a son, Kyden, in 2017. Since then, fans have seen his wife, Kendra, and his son, Kyden, courtside for a number of his games.

Ahead of the New York Knicks' upcoming clash with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, the family celebrated Kyden's birthday. Alongside several photos of her son, Kendra wrote:

"My baby. Happy 7th birthday my Kyden Jay. Keep lighting up every room you go in forever. I’m so proud of who you are and everything you are becoming. You have the biggest heart and are so kind to everyone. I love being your mommy. Happy Birthday my sweet boy"

You can check out the photos from the birthday announcement below:

How Julius Randle has contributed to his wife's clothing line

As previously mentioned, Julius Randle and his wife have been together since college. While he was tearing it up on the court, his wife was studying fashion and branding to launch her line of products.

Back in 2020, his wife launched KALORE, a brand with products she designed herself with other women in mind. As she explained in an interview with Natfluence several years ago, her goal is to have an all-female team working beside her.

In a separate interview, she also shed light on how her husband has provided valuable advice along the way. While many may expect an NBA standout like Randle to have little interest in fashion, that isn't the case.

She was quoted in an interview with Page Six, where she explained how the Knicks star gives her advice throughout the design process.

"I definitely show him everything. If I'm debating between this fabric or this color, I'll show him and he'll give his opinion. He actually loves fashion, too."

As he and the Knicks gear up for their highly anticipated clash with the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day, his son's birthday adds to the excitement. Between Christmas, Kyden's birthday, and the upcoming showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks, this week sure is a big one for the family.